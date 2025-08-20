D.C. criminals fought the law and the law won

Something funny is happening in the District of Columbia and I don't mean that the Nationals will make a last-minute run for the National League wild card. It's not the Redskins playing in the NFL again either, although we are cheering for that. Hail to the Redskins.

What's happening is that criminals are running from the law. This is from the Washington Times:

Criminals are on the run in the nation’s capital. After decades of one-party Democratic rule rigged the system for the benefit of miscreants, laws are being efficiently enforced. It’s about time. “The White House is in charge. The military and our great police will liberate this city, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. Using his powers under the Home Rule Act, the president has mobilized more than 1,000 National Guard troops and deputized FBI agents and assorted other three-letter agency cops to convey a simple message to the bad guys: You won’t get away with it anymore.

Well, maybe it's not Mission Accomplished but a lot is being accomplished. Who knew that bringing additional forces and arresting criminals would make the city safer? Why aren’t we teaching that in college?

The citizens are apparently happy. They are not seeing people shooting each other on the streets or women being harassed when they walk out to lunch. The nation's capital is replacing disorder with order and early results are worth cheering.

Of course, the protests are alive and well. Yes, there are people in the world who will protest anything, especially when there is someone paying them and adding a sandwich.

You fight the law in D.C. and the law will win: "A zero-tolerance policy is in effect. Left-wing activists aren’t going to get away with throwing bricks at police or dumping paint on priceless works of art."

Everybody should travel to D.C. and hug a guardsman and drop a few dollars at a local restaurant.

Image: Tony Webster