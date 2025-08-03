Cynthia Erivo combines Nosferatu and Gollum for her starring role as Jesus

I’ve never seen Andrew Lloyd Webber’s and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar, the 1971 rock opera that sort of retells the Gospels. (I don’t like Webber’s music.) I do know, though, that since its inception, Christians have seen its focus on Christ the man through a 1960s psychological filter, with a low level of attention paid to the resurrection, as blasphemous, while Jews have accused it of being antisemitic. In other words, many people of faith have never really liked the show.

However, I don’t believe anyone has ever accused Jesus Christ Superstar of actually being satanic. That might change, though, after seeing video clips of the most recent performance of the show, this one at the Hollywood Bowl. Cynthia Erivo (a lesbian) was Jesus, a role she approached with weirdly sexual gusto and a confusing Nosferatu/Gollum fusion.

Let me say immediately that the Nosferatu comparison isn’t mine. Instead, Brett T. at Twitchy came up with it after watching this clip, and honestly, I think he nailed what Erivo looks like. This is Nosferatu:

And this is the clip that inspired that comment:

However, Erivo, being, I’m told, a great performer, doesn’t just channel Nosferatu in her portrayal of Jesus Christ. There’s also the Gollum aspect, as she snuggles in a creepy, serpent-like, sexual way close to Mary. Just look at her crouching on that bench about halfway through her performance:

The bald black lady with the septum piercing in the white dress is playing the role of Jesus.



Copyright restrictions prevent me from including here an image of Gollum, but go to this picture and tell me with a straight face that there’s no similarity.

According to Wikipedia, a modern “black mass” is “intentionally a sacrilegious and blasphemous parody of a Catholic mass.” Obviously, Jesus Christ Superstar isn’t a Catholic mass, but it seems to me from these little clips that the producers and performers totally nailed the “sacrilegious and blasphemous parody” part of a satanic attack on the Christian faith.

This blasphemous approach strongly reminded me of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which describes itself as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns.” They are, of course, another sacrilegious and blasphemous parody of the Catholic faith. It seems to be a thing on the left.

By the way, I never mentioned Erivo’s name when I asked ChatGPT to create an image for me. Here’s my prompt for the image below:

Imagine what the 1922 Nosferatu would look like (complete with those super long fingernails) if combined with Gollum sitting in his crouching pose in the Lord of the Rings films. Put the character in a white Lycra dress with skinny shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, and a fringe skirt.

The likeness is uncanny.

Image by AI.