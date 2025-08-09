Crime dropped in America. Thank your local good guy with a gun.

The ghouls of the gun-grabber lobby can't seem to catch a break. First, we had a couple of recent tragedies stopped by a good guy with a gun, and now one of their most cherished little contentions has gone up in flames. While gun sales have soared, only now dipping below 1 million for the first time in six years, the FBI has released its 2024 data on criminal offenses across the country, showing continued declines in violent crime, including murder:

U.S. Violent Crime Trends, January 2023 - December 2023 -3.0% Murder -11.6% Rape -9.4% Robbery -0.3% Aggravated Assault -2.8%

Since this is good news for normal people, it's bad for leftists, because it means they won't be able to exploit fear, and they are dead wrong on one of their fundamental propaganda points. A recent video from Guns and Gadgets explains, offering a nice rundown on the news:

This is great for several reasons. For starters, it repudiates one of the left's most cherished little contentions about guns, because the data clearly show that more guns equal less crime and more safety — something the ghouls will never admit. The trends show that they are wrong and that the left’s gun confiscation agenda doesn't work.

How does taking away someone's means of self-defence protect him?

This has always been the rhetorical question to the gun-grabbers — rhetorical in the sense that they can't ever answer it. Of course, the often unspoken illogic of the left is that “if no one has a gun, no one needs a gun,” which is an absurd proposition because we will never get rid of them. And even if we could, crime and warfare would devolve back to the time before the invention of gunpowder.

But the dangerous fantasy of a disarmed world — or a gun-free zone — is the desire of the left and the ghouls of the gun-grabber lobby. Normal people know that this cannot exist, and it only endangers people. The recent saves by several “good guys with a gun” and the drop in crime with the increase in guns show that the ghouls are wrong — dead wrong.

Image via Pexels.