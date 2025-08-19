Comey’s passion for Taylor Swift explains so much about him and Democrats generally

James Comey, the 64-year-old former FBI director who was one of the most prominent players in the Russia Hoax, outed himself the other day: He’s a Taylor Swift fan. And he’s not just someone who says, “Her tunes are catchy.” Oh, no. Comey finds deep meaning in Taylor Swift’s music. It speaks to him—and the fact that it does explains a great deal about the man and his Democrat party politics.

My daughter was a big Taylor Swift fan...when she was 12. However, she was soon turned off by Swift’s musical narcissism. Even a young teen girl, if she’s emotionally healthy, can take only so much whining and backstabbing, no matter how catchily it’s packaged. In other words, my daughter matured.

In a world that encourages narcissism and victimhood, especially among girls and young women, the fact that my daughter outgrew Swift doesn’t mean other girls and women did. Instead, as Swift endlessly cycled through boyfriends as fodder for her nasty break-up songs, Swift became ever more popular. She was the symbol of these women’s misery, except that she looked good and dressed well.

Swift was, and is, what young girls and leftist women want to be: so gorgeous that their emotional mess doesn’t matter. Add in the fact that Swift has made clear that she’s a Democrat, endearing her even more to the damaged women of the left, and well, you get the picture.

In many ways, Swift is the avatar of a generational ideology that’s stuck in middle and junior high school: emotional, immature, and, when it comes to the girls, incredibly vicious. Moreover, girls that age are devious, given to backstabbing, whether through truth or lies (but usually through the latter, not the former).

Those traits, incidentally, are the same traits that the Democrat party embraced when Trump was elected: emotional, immature, and incredibly vicious, including embracing partial truths and flat-out lies in their rush to destroy him.

One of the queens of the mean girls was, of course, Comey himself. It was he who reported the Steele Dossier to Trump, although it appears that he knew that its contents were false at the time—and then, having reported the contents to Trump, he leaked the dossier’s contents to the press.

It was also Comey who, half a year before, had stood by his bestie, Hillary Clinton, and made it clear that he was not going to refer her for prosecution, despite the fact that he’d just spelled out chapter and verse of her manifest national security violations. It was also Comey who set up Admiral Michael Flynn for an FBI ambush, and then boasted about it later, a classic mean girl tactic.

I don’t know if anything that Comey did was technically illegal, but I do know it was an abuse of what should be a non-partisan office, a betrayal of the American people, and the kind of nasty, backstabbing, sneaky tactics that are typical of the 13-year-old mind.

That being the case, it made me laugh, but didn’t really surprise me, to learn that Comey is an ardent Taylor Swift fan. This was not a leak. This was an orange-faced Comey proudly speaking in a video about his love for Swift and his emotional reliance on her lyrics to get him through hard times:

His self-reveal all started because of the pain he felt when Donald Trump dared to speak slightingly of the getting-to-be-long-in-the-tooth pop diva:

“While our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can’t stand her, what’s she doing?” Comey reflected in a video on his Substack. “Living her best life, producing great music and as she urged all of us to do during the podcast, not giving the jerks power over her mind,” he said, referring to Swift’s appearance on the “New Heights” podcast with the Kelce brothers.

But Comey wasn’t done. Instead, he went on to say that he’s a huge Swift fan who finds deep meaning in her lyrics:

“I went to my first concert of hers 15 years ago,” he said. “And I have helped financially support the attendance of a lot of family members and others. I’m in a family Swiftie group chat. I know all her music.” The former FBI director revealed that his favorite song by Swift is a tie between “All Too Well” and “Exile.”

While Swift has famously used her songs to trash ex-boyfriends—a very high school thing to do, where breakups are always broadcast—Comey bizarrely claimed that his love for Swift and her lyrics has taught him about grace:

“At my second Taylor Swift concert in Hartford, Connecticut, 14 years ago this summer, she sang a song about this topic, asking why you got to be so mean,” Comey recounted. “She spoke directly to the nasty people, ‘I bet you got pushed around. Somebody made you cold, but the cycle ends right now.’” “Nobody should have power over us. Thank you, Taylor Swift.”

This is the same Comey, who “found” shells on the beach spelling out “86 47,” which is leftist internet shorthand for “kill Donald Trump.” That’s 13-year-old girl grace, I guess.

It’s probably just a coincidence that Comey, both during his tenure at the FBI and after he left the post, has been incredibly supportive of the whole “gay pride” movement. I’m not saying that the married father of five is gay. I am saying, though, that he resonates emotionally at the same level as the more flamboyant members of the LGBTQ+ cohort. They, too, stopped maturing in their early teens.

