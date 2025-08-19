Classroom diversity and inclusion: for students Only?

What right does anyone have to insist on the removal of an object because one disagrees or is offended by it?

In the news: A teacher in Connecticut was removed from the classroom for refusing to take down a crucifix hanging by her desk that had been there for ten years with no previous complaints. According to the Fox News report, one or two students complained to the vice principal about the crucifix. The teacher was asked to take it down, put it in her desk drawer or somewhere out of sight.

The superintendent issued a statement that the district is committed to upholding the values of inclusion, neutrality, and respect for all. Meanwhile, the teacher’s attorney is putting pressure on the district, stating that they are not interested in being inclusive of this teacher.

Numerous arguments and counterarguments are being made regarding this case. Does the teacher have a First Amendment right concerning her religion? Does the school have a responsibility to remain neutral and avoid promoting any religion? The teacher, being in a position of authority, raises the question: does the presence of the crucifix exert pressure on students to conform? Did she proselytize? The lawyers will present their arguments, and a judge will decide.

However, a deeper issue is the student mindset shaped by years of teacher induction and in-service student-centered training focused on LGBTQ+ and race. Religious differences are often acknowledged only superficially. The goal of these trainings is to create an inclusive environment that respects everyone, leading classrooms to become student-centered regarding emotional and mental well-being.

However, it has also fostered a mindset among many educators and students that students should be catered to, from choosing pronouns to addressing perceived offenses. As a result, whenever a student encounters something that bothers them, whether seen or heard, they complain because they know they will get results. Additionally, the rise of cancel culture on social media contributes to this attitude. The consequence is an entitled mindset that disrespects the rights of other students, teachers, administrators, and parents.

So, what can we do about this? Teaching respect for others and our differences starts at home, but we cannot control what happens in other people’s homes. However, we do have some influence over what happens in our public schools.

DEI is not a one-way street from adults to specific groups of students. Training must continue, and religious groups should be treated with the same respect and consideration as those related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and race. Students should be included in this training to provide them with a broader perspective. One of the school districts I worked with included high school student groups in our sessions. Students reported that it was eye-opening and led them to reconsider some of their own views and how they treat others.

Parents need a seat at the table, too. Administrators can welcome parents into selected training opportunities or provide resources that help them engage with the same material their children are learning. Parents can visit the school boards or their children’s schools and request to be involved.

The courts will decide the outcome of this case based on arguments and precedent, but it is up to us to decide the future. We can begin setting a new precedent by reshaping our collective mindset toward genuine inclusivity. We can start with the lessons cultivated in our schools.

Image: Pexels