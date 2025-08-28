Christians slaughtered in Minneapolis … you know the rest

Evil defeated tolerance again yesterday, in George Floyd’s Minneapolis.

Just days after the Democratic National Committee held its “Summer Camp” in the Minneapple, with a speaker remarking that most Americans don’t care about migrant crime or carjackings, a “trans” person shot and killed two children and injured 17 other people at a Catholic school in the city. 23-year-old Robert Westman, who changed his name to “Robin” Westman six years ago because he identified as a female, eventually turned a gun on himself after the extended bout of senseless carnage.

Westman (wonder why he didn’t change his last name, too) reportedly had a series of video manifestos, since taken down by YouTube. In one, he stabs a knife into what appears to be a drawing of a church layout. The alleged manifesto also depicted a trans flag reading “defend equality.” Some of his guns reportedly had anti-Christian phrases on them. One read, “Kill Donald Trump.”

Of course, the mainstream media will use this tragedy to lobby for the repeal of our Second Amendment rights, though this slaughter could’ve been mitigated or potentially even prevented had one of the adults in the Annunciation Church and Catholic School had a firearm of their own and the requisite courage to use it to defend the innocent.

But of course these mass killings keep happening at soft targets, places where guns are banned from the premises.

Tragic coincidence, huh?

Former Obama White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went so far as to take to ‘X’ to take a shot at President Trump, stating: “When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around D.C. maybe rethink your strategy.”

Democrats are hell-bent … on cornering the market for mental illness.

How low can they go? There appears to be no limit. Unless, perhaps, it is Tartarus, the pit of Hades.

Sadly, trans violence has become an epidemic. Violent trans people are turning the beauty of the Song of Solomon, about true love and the complementarity of the two sexes, into the Song of Slaughter as they lash out in their feverish attempt to blur the divine distinction between sexes.

Even though, for the most part, they have been welcomed and feted as a part of the LGBTQ community (PRIDE!), deep down most realize that their assertions about who they are are at odds with religious teaching … and reality. And so they lash out in unspeakable ways, to punish others for their beliefs. They need help, not validation. One cannot validate a lie. And trying to do so isn’t compassion, it is malice.

Yet progressives will say, “It's too bad that the two children were killed and the 17 others injured, but what really matters is that we don’t misgender the mass shooter! That would be immoral, especially posthumously! Speaking of mental illness.

Definitionally, “trans” is a prefix with Latin roots, whose meanings include “across,” “beyond,” “through,” “on the other side of,” and “changing thoroughly.”

Changing thoroughly, as when Barack Hussein Obama repeatedly stated he wanted to “fundamentally transform America” and put it on the other side of what the founders intended. I myself am “beyond” pissed off at this nonsense.

I am “through” with tolerating the hyper-secularism that is leading to the breakdown of our society. The belief in an infinite number of genders is insanity. The belief that one can’t tell men from women … but can define the other 71 or so genders is far beyond madness.

I am done with trans logic and trans reality. It would be better for us all if we put less effort into going “across,” and more into respecting a cross, such as the one to which Christ was nailed.

Image: Screen shot from X video