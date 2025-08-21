Bullets in Sinaloa

Sinaloa is a Mexican state in northwest Mexico. To the west, it's the Pacific Ocean and to the east a couple of other states. The largest city is Culiacan, a city of about a million people and a place that most of us didn't hear much about until a famous cartel came into the news, i.e., the Sinaloa cartel.

In recent days, bullets are flying in Sinaloa because the cartels are fighting each other for territory as well as angry over their leader’s capture. This is the story:

August 10 was, for many in Mexico, a quiet Sunday like any other. But in Sinaloa -- a northwestern state facing the Pacific -- it was no ordinary Sunday. That day, 17 homicides were committed: one every 85 minutes. According to Mexican government figures, it was the most violent day of 2025 in Sinaloa, exceeding every other state in the country. Sunday’s killings were some of the latest in a spate of violence that has gripped the state following the surprise arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who authorities say is a long-time leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s oldest and most violent criminal organizations. Since his capture, homicides in Sinaloa have risen by more than 400%, according to an analysis of public data conducted by CNN.

A friend who lives down there told me that it's scary everywhere. As often happens down in Mexico, the bullets often hit innocent people enjoying a coffee, a Saturday night dinner, or even a trip to a shopping center. The shooting is intense.

As I hear from other friends in Mexico, the cartels are also fighting for routes to the U.S. It's a consequence of shutting down the border, so the cartels are fighting each other to bring their business up north.

It's tough to live in those circumstances but people down there don't see much of a change coming.

