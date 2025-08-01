Britain accepting ‘record-breaking’ arrivals of third world foreigners

(See also, “An email from England shows how that country has declined” by Andrea Widburg.)

Every 12 minutes, a new invader is welcomed into the land of Alfred the Great and Richard the Lionheart. From a Thomas Brooke report out today at Remix News:

Illegal immigration to Britain is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, with more than 25,000 arrivals recorded between January 1 and July 31 — an average of one every 12 minutes. The milestone has been reached earlier than in any previous year on record and has ignited fierce political criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government. By contrast, the 25,000 mark was reached on Sept. 22 in 2023, and not until Oct. 2 the year before that. Even in 2022, the previous record-breaking year with a final tally of 45,774 arrivals, the milestone was not passed until Aug. 27. Despite Starmer’s repeated promise to ‘smash the gangs’ responsible for Channel crossings, commentators and opposition figures accuse his government of delivering even higher levels of illegal immigration than the Conservative administration it replaced — a government ousted in part due to its own failure to control the borders.

The British government’s decision to accept these individuals is because they’re “refugees,” fleeing a dark and dangerous third world. Of course, no recognition that these peoples’ native countries are dark and dangerous because of them, but even if Starmer’s narrative were true, that these are unfortunate people trapped fleeing a bad system who want to contribute and assimilate, why is the burden on the British people to give them refuge? These are our homes, not their economic opportunity zones and safety nets.

Our ancestors fought, bled, and died to make the West what it is—why is there no expectation for them to do the same for where they’re from? The same goes for the hordes of Latinos coming to the U.S. Oh you voted in socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and Marxist monster Gustavo Petro? Sounds like you need to lay in the bed you made, or fight, bleed, and die, to restore liberty and prosperity.

Were the sacrifices paid by Alfred and his armies at Edington in vain? Was Richard the Lionheart’s undying devotion to his countrymen as he battled the Muslim hordes during the Third Crusade a wasted virtue? What about the men who followed Richard, giving their lives for a Christian Britain at Arsuf, Siege, and Cyprus—was it all for naught?

Did the souls lost on the beaches of Normandy mean anything? Would British men who were sawn in half by machine gun fire, have chosen the same path if they knew that this is what England would become?

What good were all these incalculable losses if modern politicians, who’ve never given a drop of blood for their nation or people, only taking and taking and taking, were going to hand the nation over to the most backward and dysfunctional hordes of anti-Christian conquerors in the not-too-distant future?

Britain’s heritage is some of the richest in the world. Why? Because it was built by and on Christian morality and directives. The average person could never understand the tremendous character of those who sacrificed and died for causes bigger than themselves, and it absolutely kills me.

Maybe it’s the history student in me, but I grew up reading epic fictional tales full of nobility, heroism, and loyalty, characters virtuous to the point of death—before I quickly realized that these stories were inspired by real people… like Alfred, or Richard, or the millions of unnamed men and women who gave all they had to establish and preserve a Christian West, so that we might know life and liberty, only for us to throw it all away.

Image: Public domain.