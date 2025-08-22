Brady United chooses DC criminals, politicians

It is said Donald Trump has a near-magical ability to make Democrats do insanely self-destructive things. They’re doing it to themselves. Trump doesn’t have to apply clumsy reverse psychology, their self-imposed Trump Derangement Syndrome and their raging hatred of America and Normal Americans makes them reflexively, loudly and irrationally, oppose anything he says or does and anything they imagine he might be thinking of saying or doing.

In only eight months, we’ve watched Democrats maniacally defend:

*Illegal immigration

*Hamas

*Islamic terrorists in general

*Violent domestic criminals

*Antisemitism

*Pedophiles

*Democrat legislators fleeing votes to “defend democracy”

*Mentally ill men in women’s sports, locker rooms and bathrooms

*Ignoring and damaging the Constitution

*Rampant violent crime in Washington, DC, including “gun violence”

And the list goes on and on.

Part of their anti-Constitution network is Brady United Against Gun Violence, AKA the Brady Campaign. Obviously suffering from TDS, Brady issued a statement:

Graphic: X Post

The statement began by describing the one-day Jan. 6 riot as “the worst outbreak of mass violence in recent District memory.” Recall that only one person died during the riot: Rioter Ashli Babbitt. Meanwhile, 99 people have been murdered in D.C. this year alone. The statement continued by using possibly falsified crime data to claim violent crime in D.C. “has fallen precipitously since 2023 and were at a 30-year low the day the president returned to the Oval Office.”

Every bit of crime data out of DC is likely falsified.

Hilariously, the statement attributed this alleged low to the Biden administration’s otherwise widely panned policy decisions. According to the White House, the reality is that “D.C.’s murder rate is roughly three times higher than that of Islamabad, Pakistan, and 18 times higher than that of communist-run Havana, Cuba.”

All quite true. Even the Brady home page tells us “Americans are 26x more likely to be shot & killed than people in other high-income countries.” Apparently, DC, infamous as one of America’s most violent cities, doesn’t figure into that statistic. Take a few minutes to visit this classic Bill Whittle video where we learn that supposedly gun violent America ranks 111th in per capita homicides per 100,000 in the world. Better yet, most of the nations that do worse have totalitarian governments and the kinds of citizen disarmament about which Brady can only—thank God—dream.

The statement from Brady president Kris Brown concluded with her suggesting that Trump’s federal police are the ones “endanger[ing]” D.C. residents, not the hordes of violent criminals running the streets. “We cannot allow the president to suggest that federalized police is an appropriate response to any and all challenges; or that federalized police do not further endanger the public, especially Black and Brown communities who live and work in or visit D.C.,” it read.

In little over a week, the enhanced law enforcement presence in DC has resulted in hundreds of arrests, many for violent criminals. Even a year ago, DC businesses begged Mayor Muriel Bowser for help:

Graphic: X Post

And the DC police agree with Trump, not Brady:

No one, certainly not President Trump, has suggested federalizing the police “is an appropriate response to any and all challenges.” That was Barack Obama in 2009:

We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.

Fortunately, the backlash against that suggestion doomed Obama’s plan.

Having tacitly supported DC’s criminals and the Democrat politicians that support and enable them, Brady wasn’t done:

As for Brady, last year it also came out against self-defense, arguing that guns “are rarely used successfully in self-defense.”

Credible, replicable research demonstrates Americans use guns in lawful self-defense, usually without firing a shot, up to 2.5 million times per year. Even the Clinton Administration, among the most anti-gun ever, did research confidently expecting to find support for anti-liberty/gun policies. To their horror, they found 1.5 million yearly defensive uses.

Since taking charge of the DC police, the Trump Administration has dramatically shortened the process for DC residents to obtain concealed carry licenses, which will make life more dangerous for criminals for a change. The DC Police were making it as difficult as possible for the law-abiding to protect themselves.

Brady’s stance is no surprise. Like the rest of the Democrat establishment, if the choice is between Donald Trump, safe streets and law and order, or criminal violence and disarming the law-abiding, they’ll choose the latter every time.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.