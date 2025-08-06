Big Balls lives up to his name

When Elon Musk was performing his admirable service for President Trump in the DOGE project, leftists sought to doxx and humiliate many of the young tech geniuses who had been chosen by Musk himself to discover waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending.

The DOGE team did a good job -- and as a result, the left screamed bloody murder, harassing the young tech staffers, doxxing them, looking into their entire social media histories, and doing the same for even their relatives.

In their quest to doxx and cancel, they thought they had a live one in young software engineer Edward Coristine, who the found had an internet screen name of 'big balls.' Coristine looked like a gangly teenager based on his pictures, so they mocked him mercilessly.

Now, someone they would never understand has emerged.

According to the Telegraph:

A former Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) employee nicknamed “Big Balls” was reportedly badly beaten in an attempted carjacking. Edward Coristine was left bloodied by the attack in Washington, DC, early on Sunday morning, when he is said to have been set upon by “thugs” after trying to protect a young woman. Donald Trump, the US president, called Mr Coristine an “incredible man” and threatened to take federal control of the capital city unless its council tackled violent crime.

And yes, the Telegraph actually put the word "thugs" in quotes. Wokester much, Telegraph?

Turns out the young man had the heart of a lion, rushing in to protect a woman who was been assaulted and robbed in a terrifying carjacking, something that has left many fatalities in its wake. He went where no man dared to go, into the maw of the beast of unenforced crime, and saved the woman from a grim fate at the hands of these organized thieves who have been preying on the population of the capital without consequences.

Knight, marauder, hero. Self-sacrifice is the highest masculine virtue.

Seems Big Balls has lived up to his name.

And President Trump is right to want to put a stop to the unchecked, unenforced crime going on in the nation's capital, viewing it as reason for a federal takeover.

Trump and Elon were united on this matter:

Why should the lives of heroic people be put on the line for dirtbags and lowlife who would attack a woman in a car? It's got to stop because the nation cannot afford to lose people with the brains and character of Big Balls, who deserves another medal for his act of bravery.

