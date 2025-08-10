Beto O'Rourke makes a fool of himself at rally for Texas's runaway lawmakers

As the Texas runaway lawmaker melodrama enters its second week, who should rear his ridiculous head but failed Texas congressman, Beto O'Rourke, spewing lunacies at a Fort Worth rally.

According to CBS News:

The fight over Texas redistricting is escalating – and Fort Worth became the latest flashpoint Saturday afternoon. More than 200 people packed the Ridglea Theater for a rally led by former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. The event focused on the legal and political fallout surrounding Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a Republican-backed redistricting plan. The Texas House failed to reach a quorum again on Friday, preventing lawmakers from voting on the new congressional maps, as GOP officials float ousting the absent Democrats from office or seeking civil arrests. O'Rourke addressed the crowd and responded to a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. A state judge on Friday barred O'Rourke and his political action committee from financially supporting the Democratic legislators who left Texas.

'Escalating'? 'Flashpoint'? No, a failed congressman held a low-attendence rally in Texas's fifth-largest city.

It was pathetic.

And worse still for Beto, his political opponents have been tweeting out what he actually said at the rally, in striking contrast to the remarkably undetailed CBS story with the big claims in the lede.

In a deranged and profane rant, Chronic Loser Beto O'Rourke calls Republicans "fascists" and tells Democrat states to redraw their districts now.



"Fuck the rules, we are going to win whatever it takes." pic.twitter.com/4ZF3sZJ2DL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2025

Beto O'Rourke says when Democrats take back power, they're going to "drive that car like we stole it" to give amnesty to illegal aliens.



O'Rourke: Illegal immigrants are "what makes this country so G**damned great in the first place." pic.twitter.com/CYpN1JsQTi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2025

Memo to Beto: When your opposition is using what you say at rallies to support their own cause instead of your friends, you know you've accomplished the opposite of what you thought you were accomplishing.

Just look at the idiocy of what he said: He called Republicans 'fascists' like the rest of them, and then vowed to break the rules, using his customary profanity. That pretty well negates the runaway Democrat lawmaker argument about 'saving democracy' and Republicans being a 'threat to democracy,' given that Beto let the cat out of the bag about Democrats now wanting power without rules. Beto just dislikes living by rules when Republicans turn the rules that Democrats made to their disadvantage.

Meanwhile, Beto's call to legalize all DACA illegals and their parents will be about as popular in Texas as his last bright idea of gun control.

And did he really want to 'go there' with that crime metaphor about 'drive that car like it's stolen,' given his arrests for burglary and drunk driving? Somehow Beto is comfortable with thinking of his metaphors in crime terms.

It's wretched stuff, a failed Texas politician drawing all of 200 people at an unhinged rally and drawing massive press coverage with the sound turned off.

Nice try, Beto, but it'll be about as successful as the last political story you chased (Uvalde) to get the cameras back onto you.

Try not to make a boob of yourself when you try again.

Image: X video screen shot