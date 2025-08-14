Beto is a four-letter word

There you go again, to remember one of President Reagan's greatest lines. The Democrats have chosen a new way to win public opinion in Texas. It goes something like this: We scream, use "expletives deleted," and promise not to follow the rules. Believe it or not, that's Beto’s plan. This is from Andrew Stiles:

The Democratic Party is hideously unpopular heading into next year's midterms. This is a problem for the small faction of Democrats who think the party should prioritize winning elections over throwing performative tantrums and other theater kid nonsense. It's less of a problem for the Democrats who are actually leading the party right now and setting the agenda for 2026. They are loud, obnoxious, profane, and passionate in their defense of illegal immigrants and other criminals. Rules? They don't believe in rules. "There are no refs in this game," said Beto O'Rourke, the thrice-failed candidate for governor, president, and U.S. Senate, at a rally in support of Texas Democrats who fled the state to avoid doing their jobs. "Fuck the rules, we are going to win. Whatever it takes." O'Rourke has emerged as one of the Democratic Party's most prominent leaders after his political action committee paid for the private jet that took the fleeing Democrats to Illinois earlier this month. This week, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton asked a judge to order Beto's arrest after the obnoxious Columbia grad violated a court order by continuing to raise money to support the fugitives. O'Rourke, who flamed out of the 2020 primary after yelling profanely about abolishing guns, has also urged Democrats to fight harder in defense of the illegal immigrant community "that makes this country so goddamn great." When Democrats reclaim power, he said, they would "drive that car like we stole it" to end deportations and approve a sweeping amnesty bill for unlawful residents.

As you probably know, Beto O'Rourke didn't do well with that message. No one took him seriously when he ran for President in 2000, and lost to Governor Greg Abbott in 2022, who simply filled the airwaves with campaign ads based on Beto's Greatest Hits.

Well, it does appear that the boys and girls are back in town. Yes, they are out of money and not persuading too many people by doing “The Don Lemon Show.”

The maps will happen, Jasmine will have to compete for her seat with another Democrat, and Beto is using a lot of profanity to get attention.

