Beto drops the Democrat mask, reveals 'who they are'

As others have already written, Beto O’Rourke recently spoke to a crowd in Texas stating, “There are no refs in this game. F**k the rules! We are going to win whatever it takes.”

Talk about stating the obvious.

Democrats have never cottoned to been bound by the rules, although this may be the first time a prominent one said “F**k the rules” to an audience.

Then again, as much as they’ve all been cussing lately, maybe not.

One thing is clear: Democrats have sworn off American citizens in favor of, well, anybody and everybody else.

O’Rourke spoke of redoubling Democrats’ efforts at gerrymandering and vowed that when Democrats regain power, they will immediately grant amnesty to illegals.

Knock me over with a feather.

In short, O’Rourke told the 200+ people packing the Ridglea Theater that Democrats will do whatever it takes to regain power.

Yes, and the sun sets in the west. Now tell me something I don’t know. Democrats always do whatever it takes to retain, augment, or regain power. Always. Hence the Russia-Collusion Hoax, the Plandemic and consequent mail-in voting, impeachments, lawfare, etc., etc., etc.

O’Rourke also claimed of Democrats:

“In Texas, our knees do not bend.”

I, well, [fill in your own joke here.] He further opined, that illegal aliens do the back-breaking work

“that makes this country so goddamned great in the first place.”

No, those who came here legally in the past … intending to become Americans in every way … made this country God-blessed great in the first place.

There is an enormous difference between the two.

The difference between a society based on limited government and the rule of law that respects the rights individuals have been granted by their Creator and one in which intersectionality, entitlement, and criminality necessitates a massive government and leads to a two-tier “justice” system that eschews individuals in favor of … favored groups.

We have always known Democrats will do anything — anything at all — to further their own power. (See also Tammany Hall, slavery, secession, the Civil War, Richard Daley, the Clintons, Adam Schiff, etc., etc.)

John Adams famously stated: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People.”

Today’s Democrats favor unfettered immigration, abortion until the moment of birth, the mutilation of children’s genitals, the conflating of man and woman, medical assistance in dying (MAID), and a dozen other insane policies that — coincidentally, of course — line the pockets of their benefactors and themselves.

Moral and religious people? Most of today’s Democrats are the polar opposite of that. Does that make them unconstitutional?

