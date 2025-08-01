Are you aware of these almost total news blackouts?

In Florida, where I live, there were reports from Communist China saying that, for weeks on end, the entire population were forcibly locked in their homes. Anyone outside his home on unauthorized business was arrested. What some of our neighbors did not know is that the exact same thing was occurring in some American states. It was on the news, but some media downplayed it, and if people in the free states did not watch other media, they might not know the extent of what really happened. People were literally confined to their homes. Anyone outside his home on unauthorized business was arrested. Could this be true?

This, after all, is the United States. Such things cannot happen here. They can’t.

Years ago, but well within memory, when a president of the United States was committing adulterous sex acts in the Oval Office with an aide, it was salaciously reported. For two weeks, however, the New York Times found that the story was not part of “all the news that’s fit to print” and printed not a word of it, until its silence became widely ridiculed. Imagine if every news outlet in the nation refused to report on such scandals, self-censoring, simply on the basis of political bias.

A president of the United States recently brokered a peace deal between two nuclear-armed nations that were openly engaging in acts of war, with fears that it would escalate beyond control. Once the peace deal was signed, the reports all but disappeared. Surprisingly few Americans are aware that it even happened. Again, political bias, in the form of “anti-Trumpism,” is involved.

Many news reports were televised of a pending great depression, on the scale of 1929, after a U.S. government policy of imposing tariffs was enacted. Many Americans were aware of the feared economic catastrophe. The stock market suffered a decline. When the policy did nothing of the sort, but instead improved the economy, the reporting on that pleasant result was much less enthusiastic, and in some cases, it seemed that the reporters who did report it were downright disappointed that Trump was right once again.

These instances of news blackouts may seem relatively minor, but how about this one? What if the most corrupt scandal of all — an attempt by powerful people in the highest positions of government to overthrow a presidency — had been uncovered by the FBI, with indisputable proof? And what if a news media blackout was partially successful? What if, because of that blackout, something like one third of the American public is not only still unaware of it, but incredulous that such a scandal could ever be orchestrated?

The plot failed, but consider: What if the scheme had succeeded? What if the secrecy had been so thorough that right now, we were unknowingly being governed by usurpers? What if we knew nothing about what our illegitimate leaders had done and what they would still be doing? What if those of us who, despite the news blackout, believed the truth of it — what if we were scorned, ridiculed, and accused of the very sedition that had actually been carried out by those in power?

Is it too early to say that Hillary and Comey attempted to steal the 2016 election? Is it too late to point out that having failed in 2016–19, the conspirators succeeded in 2020? Are we to be scorned and ridiculed for saying that, for four years, we were presided over by outright criminals? Traitors?

And what if the real danger is greater yet? What if many of our votes in every election are canceled out by eligible voters who have not the slightest idea of what the people for whom they are voting, are up to next? What if they simply believe the corrupt legacy news media and vote accordingly?

Can it happen? This, after all, is the United States.

