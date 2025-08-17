Are they crazy? Or are they just leftist? With some women, it’s hard to tell.

There was a video that made the rounds a few days ago, and I can’t get it out of my mind. In some ways, it’s a garden-variety video of a crazy lady. What makes it memorable is that it’s being framed as the quintessential “leftist Karen.” That raises an interesting question: Does leftism make women crazy, or are crazy women drawn to leftism? The question sounds simple, but it actually has serious implications for American society.

The video shows a woman chasing after a man because he violated her standards by having a purebred dog, from which she inferred that he left some unnamed, unknown, unloved mutt to die in an animal shelter. The video is long but mesmerizing because the woman is indeed the living embodiment of those women who compulsively impose their extreme and self-righteous values on everyone—and they’re almost invariably white women who have a college-educated vibe:

A woman lost her mind and manners today at Mount Tabor Dog Park — because a man had purebred dogs.



Just in case you didn’t get your daily dose of crazy… pic.twitter.com/jYPFUFFLb1 — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) August 11, 2025

My first take watching the video was that the woman is literally insane, a clinical term, rather than figuratively “insane,” a loose term we use to refer to in-your-face irritating people. Her monomania aligns with leftist values, but I felt there was something deeply wrong here: she’s paranoid, delusional, deeply inappropriate, aggressive, etc. She doesn’t look as if she’s on drugs, so the problem seems to be organic. She is both scary, because of her aggression, and pathetic, because of her illness.

But then it turns out that she’s not someone who escaped from the asylum. Instead, she allegedly works for the Oregon Health Sciences University, which is a “public research university focusing primarily on health sciences.” In other words, the perfect leftist demographic, given that these neurotic, entitled college-educated women are now the beating heart of today’s Democrat party:

We weren’t going to release the name of the person who verbally attacked a man at Mt. Tabor Dog Park over his choice of canine that he’s chosen as his companion, but now she’s threatening us…and also providing us a confession: pic.twitter.com/WuQ7lfBP7b — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) August 14, 2025

What’s fascinating is the divide in the comments to the video, some of which assume she’s a crazy woman who has picked up on the zeitgeist (as people in the 1950s did with the Martian craze), while most others think she’s simply representative of the zeitgeist...that is, another crazy leftist lady:

Stop saying "she needs meds". She's on multiple psych meds already. Guaranteed. This is closer to the "typical Oregon white woman" than you would like to believe. — Jeff Snavely (@JeffSnavely) August 11, 2025 Why is always liberal white women? — 907Honest (@907Honest) August 11, 2025 Yikes!

She has serious issues. 🤪 — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) August 14, 2025 This lady is more proof that leftists are crazy and liars — Russell Schultz (@TroubleNameis) August 11, 2025 Democrats are generally miserable people who suck joy out of everything. They make up a big part of our mental health crisis. If they’re not throwing paint on Masterpieces, they are screaming and threatening people walking their dogs on the park. It’s a mental illness. — Lo Mein (@lomein5254) August 14, 2025

When I grew up in America, there didn’t used to be that many crazy people. The world enforced normalcy on us.

But thanks to leftism, “normalcy” changed. Paranoia became a political movement, along with self-righteousness and perversion. When relentlessly pump that into people, without the counterbalance of morals, a polite code of conduct, and even a watchful God, all the brakes are off—and they seem to be especially off for women and LGBTQ+ types.

Indeed, the movement I heard about Sean Charles Dunn, who admitted that he threw a footlong Subway sandwich at federal law enforcement officers, I turned to a friend and said, “I’m getting gay vibes.” Then, I saw that Dunn was a “theater kid,” and my reflexive supposition about his orientation seemed a little bit more grounded in reality.

But what really got me was that the Advocate, the long-time LGBTQ+ publication (founded in 1967), without having any concrete information about Dunn’s sexuality, clearly wants to claim him as one of their own (emphasis mine):

Sean Charles Dunn, 37, who lists his experience as a DOJ trial attorney on LinkedIn, worked in the international affairs office of the department’s criminal division, a DOJ source confirmed to CBS News. He was arrested Sunday on the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington, a neighborhood celebrated for its Black cultural legacy and LGBTQ-friendly nightlife. [snip] For residents of U Street and across D.C., where nearly 15 percent of adults identify as LGBTQ+, the surge of federal power into local streets has become a vivid reminder of how quickly the city’s character and freedoms can be tested.

In other words, the Advocate is embracing Dunn’s craziness as consistent with its identity, whether Dunn rightfully belongs to the LGBTQ+ cohort or not.

As a society, it’s probably important that we know whether leftism makes people crazy or whether crazy people are drawn to leftism. If it’s the former, pushing back on leftism may help America become a saner, happier society. If it’s the latter, (a) leftism is evil to exploit crazy people, and (b) if we treat insanity, rather than cultivating it, we may have less leftism. (And a start would be to make pot genuinely criminal, not just theoretically criminal, and to slow the use of psychotropic drugs.) Either of those outcomes is a win.

At the intersection of insanity and leftism, created using AI.