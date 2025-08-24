Are Democrats in a death spiral of their own making?

It’s commonly known blue states are experiencing enormous and financially debilitating out-migration from their people’s republics. Renting a U-Haul for the trip from LA to Austin is massively more expensive than renting one from Austin to LA. That trip is doing U-Haul a favor, so it’s accordingly and dramatically cheaper. My U-Haul experience when we retired and moved from Texas to Wyoming was pleasantly inexpensive. Most Americans haven’t yet discovered the joys of life in Wyoming, a situation with which Wyomingites in the least populated state in the union are satisfied.

Fortunately for red states, most people escaping blue utopias are refugees, not missionaries. They’re not making the mistake of transferring blue voting lunacy to their new homes. Unfortunately—my heart does not bleed—for blue states, most of the people fleeing are solid citizens who can afford to leave, people who take considerable tax revenues with them. Fleeing too are businesses small and large whose loss in tax revenue to blue states easily runs into the billions.

But’s that’s not the worst of what may be adding up to a Democrat death spiral. Democrats are losing millions of registered Democrat voters while Republicans are picking virtually all of them up.

“Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot,” the report reads. “That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.”

Encouraging news, but it’s always wise to remember Republicans daily earn the mocking title: “the stupid party.” They have a genius for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and often have spines made of linguini.

“All told, Democrats lost about 2.1 million registered voters between the 2020 and 2024 elections in the 30 states, along with Washington, D.C., that allow people to register with a political party,” the report adds. “(In the remaining 20 states, voters do not register with a political party.) Republicans gained 2.4 million.” Many blue states, like massive California, register voters by party while many red states, including Texas, do not, so the number of nationwide registered voters by party does not tell the full story. But in those 30 states with partisan voter registration, Democrats’ eleven-point edge over Republicans on Election Day 2020 plummeted to just over six points in 2024, an alarming trend for Democrats. [skip] By 2024, the Republican party’s share of new registered voters nationwide “had overtaken Democrats’,” rising by nine points compared to 2018, the report details, while Democrats’ fell by almost eight percent.

Democrats have always relied on huge networks of NGOs/nonprofits and massive fundraising and vote fraud. Even that has been badly disrupted, primarily with the extinction of USAID. Immediately after that agency--with eventual and grudging court blessings--was dismantled the Democrat Party announced it was out of money, which I’m sure was just a coincidence. Donald Trump has since been methodically obliterating Democrat’s other traditional government sources of illicit funding.

Democrats have also always relied on 90%+ of black votes, but since 2020, and particularly in 2024, an alarming number of blacks, and particularly young black men, have voted Republican. Democrats can’t afford to lose blacks. Without them, it’s nearly impossible for them to win.

The movement of young, white men to the Republican Party is also deadly to Democrat hopes of a permanent, one-party state. If they don’t soon seize control of both houses of Congress and the Presidency, their imagined, inevitable socialist utopia may be derailed for generations, perhaps forever.

It seems Americans finally got their fill of Democrats during the Biden’s Handler’s years and decided they’d rather not. Former Democrat donors watching Kamala Harris burn through $1.5 billion dollars in 107 days has also changed some hearts and minds.

The trend is certainly hopeful for American liberty, but no one should imagine it’s a certainty. Every Normal American and Republican should take to heart the immortal words of Han Solo: “don’t get cocky, kid.”

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.