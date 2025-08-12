Another virtue-signaling Hollywood airhead

An “actress and podcaster” I’d never heard of, one Jennifer Welch, is in the news for her latrine-mouthed rant against Trump-supporters. There must be some kind of contest among Trump-haters to see who can go public with the most outrageous performance, and Jennifer Welch has pulled ahead of the pack.

In her diatribe, she repeatedly invokes the term “Triple-Trump”; I have to presume that this is a reference to folks who voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024. Welch has nothing but foul-mouthed contempt for such persons, although that pales beside the vulgar vitriol she has for Trump himself, which she expresses with a strange (or perhaps not so strange) preoccupation with his genitals.

In fairness, it should be noted that Donald Trump has also stooped to hurling barbs about genital size (even Barack Obama had to get into the act), but the door to such tasteless insults was probably opened by Marco Rubio during the 2016 campaign, when he reacted to Trump calling him “Little Marco” by cracking wise about Trump’s “small hands.”

Welch’s particularly smarmy remarks about Trump’s manhood will probably be the least quoted part of her tirade, but they’re worth hearing just so you can fully appreciate how very angry and unhinged this woman is. She calls him “President Teeny-Weenie Mushroom C--- Piece of S--- Cankles McTaco T---.” I have to wonder if she came up with that all by herself or if she has a team of writers who are every bit as afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome as she is. Watch her now and go to about the 00:48 second mark to see and hear her spout that particular string of choice words to describe Trump. We’ll get back to the rest of her rant in a moment.

The rest of her rant focuses on “fat-assed white people” who support Trump and yet “have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to perhaps their gay hairdresser” because they don’t deserve to enjoy “the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism.”

Her remarks are predicated, of course, on the fact that — as everybody knows! — white Republicans are all racists, are all “homophobes,” and all absolutely hate immigrants, black people, and gay people. I’m sure she focuses on white Republicans because the notion that there might be black Republicans, gay Republicans, or immigrant Republicans would surely make her head explode!

So, because it’s so very hypocritical for fat-assed white people to patronize businesses that reflect multiculturalism, such hypocrites should be “banned, boycotted” from such businesses. The only restaurant they should be permitted to patronize is Cracker Barrel. “So get your fat asses out of the Mexican restaurant and get your fat asses over to Cracker Barrel, because nobody wants to see your f------ smug ass ... !” Welch might have learned from, and might even be “channeling,” “Mad” Maxine Waters, but Welch takes it to a whole ’nother level.

Here’s the real hypocrisy, which is of course lost on Jennifer Welch and her ilk: She expresses her great compassion for “this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses earnestly and pay their taxes,” who, to her, are clearly the same “immigrants” (that is, illegal aliens) whom Trump has “demonized” as “rapists and felons.” Sure, the illegals who poured across our border were all just coming here to open restaurants and work earnestly and pay their taxes!

And so, in order that such immigrants might better achieve success and live the American dream, Jennifer Welch (who clearly has no concept of entrepreneurship or of what it takes for a business to achieve success!) is going to take it upon herself to impose limits on who will be permitted to patronize those establishments! It’s as if Welch is telling the proprietors of Mexican, Chinese, or Indian restaurants, “I’m going to help you by drastically reducing your clientele!”

Welch is so very typical of virtue-signaling Hollywood airheads (but I repeat myself!): The less they know or understand about something, the more vociferously they will pontificate about it to the rest of us, who are expected to eagerly lap up the wisdom they deign to bestow upon us. She’s also so very typical of self-hating white people, for whom the very term “white people” has become a pejorative, to be delivered with a contemptuous sneer.

By the way, just in case you might wonder how she feels about (and her deep grasp of) other current issues, watch this video, in which Welch declares: “The Israeli government is behaving like Nazis. The reason there is a rise in antisemitism is because you’re killing kids. ... Grow a spine and tell AIPAC [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee] to go f--- themselves. ... This is a time to immediately recognize that this is a genocide.”

Right on, sister! We can see that you are down with the struggle!

Well, I would write some more, but despite the appetite-spoiling aspect of watching Ms. Welch, I’m feeling a tad bit peckish. And though I enjoy Mexican; Chinese; and even, on occasion, Indian fare, I think I’ll head on over to my local Cracker Barrel, a chain that might even, thanks to Ms. Welch, enjoy a surge in business.

Stu Tarlowe is more than halfway through his eighth decade on this planet. He has contributed to American Thinker since 2010, and most of his work for AT can be viewed here. He also posts, on a wider range of topics, on Stu’s Stack o’ Stuff, where subscriptions are currently free. Stu is available for hire as a columnist, proofreader, copyeditor, and rewrite specialist.

Image via Raw Pixel.