Another Al-Jazeera 'journalist' moonlighting as a Hamas terrorist rubbed out by IDF

What is it about journalism that draws so many terrorists?

According to Fox News:

An Al Jazeera journalist who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip was the leader of a Hamas "terrorist cell," the Israel Defense Forces announced. Anas Al-Sharif and four of his colleagues – identified by Al Jazeera as correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa – died Sunday in what the Qatari-based network called a "targeted Israeli attack" on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City. "The IDF struck the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network," the Israeli military said in a statement. "Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

Hamas thugs have turned up in the camera crews of Reuters and on the staff of the Associated Press, while spies, saboteurs and would-be assassins have found a nesting ground at the Voice of America. The BBC has a slew of dirtbags of all kinds, too.

But nobody attracts them like Al Jazeera, the Qatari-owned news outlet that serves as a flame to the moths of terrorism. This character who was rubbed out, Al Sharif, not only was on staff at Al Jazeera, he was previously on the Reuters camera crew that won a Pulitzer prize for breaking news, according to the Jerusalem Post:

Al Sharif was previously part of a Reuters team that in 2024 won a Pulitzer Prize in the category of Breaking News Photography for coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

Here's the latest from the Israeli Defense Forces:

🎯STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist



Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and…

A little context as the tributes pour in:

For context this "journalist" not only celebrated October 7th, but he was part of the attacks, filming himself stepping on the neck of a dead IDF member.



In other words, he was a terrorist. https://t.co/lKiYUEqQgo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2025

You mean this guy who celebrated Hamas’s 10/7 butchery? pic.twitter.com/wA0WlWaTqL — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 11, 2025

This guy? Really? A confirmed Hamas member? I think you need a psychiatrist, stat. pic.twitter.com/lPaLVeFfBg — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 11, 2025

IDF publishes new photo of Al Jazeera “Journalist” Anas Al-Sharif



Wow. pic.twitter.com/hFRAwLnrp3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 11, 2025

He's not the first terrorist to turn up on the Al Jazeera payroll. Last year, an Al Jazeera contributor was caught holding Oct. 7 hostages in his own apartment for his Hamas masters until the Israeli Defense Forces got rid of him.

That's a pattern, And from a petri dish of terrorism like that, some of these characters are turning up at the Washington Post. I wrote about that here.

It shows a significant decline in standards of journalism, journalism now becoming a two-bit propaganda shop for any and every odious cause linked to the left.

Why, exactly, is it so easy for these terrorists to get into news outlets? Why not law or medicine, which, yes, have seen a few terrorists, too, but nothing like journalism. Only the universities are arguably worse.

What's going on here? Why is journalism so easily infiltrated by terrorists? Their presence among journalists, playing journalist too puts all journalists in danger and explains why the public no longer trusts journalists.

Journalism has got to clean up its act, or this problem will only get worse.

Image: Israeli Defense Forces, public release, via X