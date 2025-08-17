An Alaska summit menu for Putin was left on a printer and the mainstream media loses its mind

Some intern-level documents were left on a printer in Alaska regarding the summit, one of which was the menu of the food served, and the media lost its mind:

So trump was going to feed the war criminal Vladimir Putin filet mignon but gave an American football team fast food. pic.twitter.com/2Kwf1sgnVD — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) August 16, 2025

This administration is so bottomlessly incompetent they left behind potentially sensitive details of the summit including where meetings of top officials would occur and a lunch menu that was prepared “in honor of his Excellency, Vladimir Putin” (🤮) in a HOTEL PRINTER in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/dvO98UZBSG — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 16, 2025

Oh, shudder:

Sensitive summit papers were left in a public hotel printer in Alaska revealing meeting times, staff contact info, seating charts, even a menu 'honoring Putin.' Experts call it yet another glaring lapse in security. These are just two of the less sensitive documents. pic.twitter.com/MSkGvwaXmL — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) August 16, 2025

This dingbat thought the meal itself was arriviste:

This is getting attention today for other reasons but it must be noted the Putin Trump summit luncheon menu is a stupid person’s idea of a fancy meal. pic.twitter.com/eBsi6Ls31k — ✊its a kakistocracy, stupid✊ (@oldarenaghost) August 16, 2025

The Trump administration, though, pointed out how stupid they were:

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, in a statement to Daily Mail, said: 'It’s hilarious that NPR is publishing a multi-page lunch menu and calling it a "security breach." This type of self-proclaimed "investigative journalism" is why no one takes them seriously and… pic.twitter.com/BzZiFAMRP2 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 16, 2025

Most of these journalists losing their minds over so-called classified information are swamp journalists, pointing to just how obsessed with classified information they have become. In their minds, everything is classified, or to be classified, there are too many ways an enemy could put knowledge of filet mignon to its own uses.

In any case, the guy they are supposed to keep this classified menu from, Vladimir Putin, probably would have found out one way or another what the menu was once the food was on the table.

It's ridiculous. It's a good thing that the White House press office bit back.

Image: X screen shot