« ‘Safetyism’ will destroy you in the end
August 17, 2025

An Alaska summit menu for Putin was left on a printer and the mainstream media loses its mind

By Monica Showalter

Some intern-level documents were left on a printer in Alaska regarding the summit, one of which was the menu of the food served, and the media lost its mind:

Oh, shudder:

This dingbat thought the meal itself was arriviste:

The Trump administration, though, pointed out how stupid they were:

Most of these journalists losing their minds over so-called classified information are swamp journalists, pointing to just how obsessed with classified information they have become. In their minds, everything is classified, or to be classified, there are too many ways an enemy could put knowledge of filet mignon to its own uses.

In any case, the guy they are supposed to keep this classified menu from, Vladimir Putin, probably would have found out one way or another what the menu was once the food was on the table.

It's ridiculous. It's a good thing that the White House press office bit back.

Image: X screen shot

Related Topics: Foreign Affairs, Trump, Russia
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com