Alex Padilla bawls into the cameras with phony claim that Trump is cutting Social Security

It's one thing to bawl into the camera about budget cuts that are happening.

But Sen. Alex Padilla likes to get all lugubrious about cuts that aren't happening.

He's a pawn of whichever Mighty Integral is running the Democrats, so being a good foot soldier, one among many on the talking points list, he has taken up whining as his best way to Get Trump.

Needless to say, this is gross.

Donald Trump and his billionaire donors don’t care about what happens to the Social Security you’ve paid into your whole working life, because they’ll never need to rely on it.



Today, on its 90th anniversary, Democrats are united in protecting the promise of Social Security… pic.twitter.com/c5f63VuNWV — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) August 14, 2025

The issue he describes is Trump's effort to save Social Security, which is about to go broke, and which Trump in yesterday's press conference vowed wouldn't go broke.

Instead of confront Trump head on, Padilla went back to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remarks stating that the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill would open the door to privatization of accounts for younger savers, which would give them a 10% return on their years of savings, not a 0% return, or negative return, which is what the newly retired get now from publicly administered Social Security.

That's some hill to die on. Those figures are based on what was seen in Chile, where a previous communist government bankrupted the public pension finances and economist Jose Pinera, serving as Chile's labor minister, figured out how to save the system by encouraging savers to move to private savings accounts for retirement. It was wildly successful and lauded by the late Herman Cain as "the Chilean Model."

Privatization, in fact, is one of the most brilliant ideas to come out of the Trump administration and only Trump has the cojones to make it happen.

Padilla bawls that this is somehow a bad thing, thinking, of course, of himself, and not the millions who would benefit.

He was joined by other Democrats who also were on the talking-points memo that must have gone out:

Holy shit. Another one folks. pic.twitter.com/8nm4B7KiKa — Private Joker (@PvtJoker762) August 15, 2025

As we recognize the 90th anniversary of Social Security, it’s time to not only protect it, but to enhance it.



Instead, Republicans are once again trying every trick in the book to privatize Social Security and reduce the amount of money you are entitled to.



Social Security is a… pic.twitter.com/ECrDuvox4q — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) August 14, 2025

This fact was seemingly missed by even the intelligent Philip Wegmann at RealClearPolitics, who correctly wrote that Trump was adamant about not allowing Social Security to go broke and even improved the lot of seniors on fixed incomes by making Social Security tax-free. However, he wrote that the actuary tables were not Trump's friend, not noting the part about privatized accounts, though, which would make a difference.

Fact is, Social Security is in bad shape. Bankruptcy is inevitable within less than seven years if things continue on this course. The result is here:

Social Security recipients set to face an $18,000 benefit cut in just seven years, per Axios. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 15, 2025

Which is about right, given that Democrats have been shelling out Social Security benefits to 275,000 illegals, none of whom have paid a penny into the system, as part of their political project to import Democrat voters.

Democrats illegal immigration has real consequences



1) DOGE exposed Democrats put illegals on Max Social Security



2) Social Security whistleblower confirms they were told to put illegals on max benefits FOR LIFE



🚨3) NEW Social Security is officially expected to run out sooner pic.twitter.com/CaDyC71y9L — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 19, 2025

And this:

If you’re worried about Social Security and Medicare running out, thank a Democrat



Lara Logan “We have been sending Social Security and Medicare payments OVERSEAS — and no one has yet been held accountable for any of that” pic.twitter.com/8hsvsMWJ0r — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 21, 2025

Think of that: Padilla and his Democrat colleagues have accelerated the decline of Social Security as a viable public benefits system by handing it out to those who never paid for it. Now he's claiming Trump is planning cuts, which he most certainly isn't, and getting all lugubrious about it.

What's wrong with this picture? These Democrat talking points are stale, tired and boring. Been there, done that.

Beat it, Alex. Your act is old.

Image: Screen shot from X video