AG Letitia James, corrupt prosecutor, may soon be on trial

NY AG Letitia James told the public, even before she was elected, that she was going to “get” Donald Trump. She filed a civil lawsuit against him in 2022, and claimed that his “scheme” was to gain more favorable lending conditions and insurance deals.

Now, James will be investigated by the Department of Justice for her actions:

The Department of Justice convened a grand jury to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James, marking an escalation in President Donald Trump’s fight with New York’s top prosecutor. The investigation is being run out of Albany and focused on possible deprivation of rights allegations, two well-placed sources familiar with the probe told Fox News Digital. The investigation, which came at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, is in an early stage, but Fox News Digital has learned that James’s office received subpoenas for documents this week, including for information related to her civil fraud lawsuit against Trump.

As a prosecutor, James’s job is to “seek justice for…wrongs committed against victims and a society”, and as “stewards of public resources”, prosecutors “must not bring frivolous, vindictive, or malicious cases” before judges and juries.

Since James openly announced her intention to target Trump before she was even elected, her motivations are seriously suspect.

The case for fraud is also in doubt. Fraud requires that the other party suffer damages. In Trump’s situation, no one protested his property valuations, or claimed they were harmed, with bank managers even testifying that they would certainly do business with Trump again. The banks are also responsible for their own due diligence, which they did. Here’s this, from the New York Times:

Mr. Trump has protested the premise of the case, insisting that the banks did their own due diligence and that misstatements in the financial documents would not have affected the overall terms of the loans. It follows, his lawyers have argued, that the alleged fraud had no victim. The bankers who testified this week supported that argument when asked about the loan process. ‘We are expected to conduct some due diligence and verify the information provided, to the extent that is possible,’ David Williams, a banker in the wealth management group at Deutsche Bank, said on Tuesday. He said repeatedly that the bank had performed that diligence and factored its own analysis into the relationship with Mr. Trump.

Finally, the action of overvaluing property is a common real estate tool:

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary described the massive fines levied against Trump in the civil fraud case as ‘appalling; and ‘un-American.’ Which would be accurate descriptors of James’s entire tenure as AG. ‘What developer doesn’t ask for the highest price valued for any building they built?’ he told the New York Post. It is a reference to the crux of James’, that Trump overvalued his properties. Which everybody in the real estate business does. Even Don Peebles, a former prominent fundraiser for both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, hammered Tish for going after Trump, not based on enforcing the law, but as a personal attack. ‘I have expressed concern that I think that this is a very slippery slope to selectively enforce an archaic law that has got no victim,’ he stated.

Whether the grand jury calls for an indictment or not, Letitia James is likely in hot water regarding her conduct of the case against Donald Trump.

I hope they throw her out.

Image from Grok.