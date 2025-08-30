A little girl in Scotland, her knife and axe, and the inevitable civil war in the U.K.

This is one of the most heartbreaking photos I have ever seen.

This beautiful little girl in Dundee, Scotland, now known as Sophie Braveheart, or Sophie of Dundee, aged 14, is the same age as our adopted granddaughters. She has been forced into the necessity of defending herself and her 12-year-old sister against a migrant who was assaulting her sister by wielding a hatchet and a knife to ward him off.

It is a sign of the sheer depravity into which the U.K. has allowed itself to descend that this young girl, obviously terribly frightened and traumatized by the danger she felt she was facing, was arrested for illegally brandishing a “bladed weapon.”

It will surprise no one that the migrant was not charged nor even given a mild warning about harassing and photographing very young girls.

The local constabulary must preserve good “community relations” at all costs which is just another way of saying they are all cowards in the face of the violence they know may be directed at them by the migrant community if they dare even try to hold them accountable.

We will take a closer look at this sordid incident below.

This little girl is being forced to defend herself and her sister from the unspeakable violation her experience has taught her may follow -- and which has been inflicted upon thousands of girls across England for decades -- is just a single manifestation of what is frightening in its magnitude and diabolical in its inevitability.

That development, as suggested by the title of this post, is that more and more indicators are leading to the very real possibility of civil war breaking out in the U.K. in the not so distant future due, as phrased by one observer, to “the pusillanimity of the ruling elite” in allowing wave after wave of migrants, unvetted and unchecked, to flood the country.

A recent article in The Federalist, Civil War Is Coming To Britain by John Daniel Davidson, led me to take a deeper look into some materials on this chilling probability, materials which are at once significant and extremely disquieting.

His article is stunning enough on its own but materials he points to by an eminent war historian in London are the stuff of nightmares.

First, a little more background on the girls in Dundee and the scene which unfolded there before delving into the dark development unfolding.

There is a video of the incident which has gone wildly viral, apparently taken by the man who was taunting the girl and her sister to “show the knife.”

Reports in the migrant-protection service known as the British press describe him as a Bulgarian who works in a local restaurant, is happily married with a baby on the way, and who goes to a local college.

The real story may be here:

After a reading of these press reports convinced me that there might be more to story than first appeared, I went back and reviewed the video multiple times.

Based on that examination it is obvious that the younger girl feels terribly threatened by the man and felt she had to resort to the “bladed instruments” to defend her sister and herself.

I fully agree with the author’s description in The Federalist:

By now you might have seen a video clip circulating on social media of a defiant and terrified young Scottish girl wielding a knife and a hatchet to fend off the advances of a migrant man who allegedly had been harassing her and her younger sister. You can hear the fear and anger in their voices, a mix of desperation and rage and confusion. You can also hear the man’s voice, taunting them. At one point one of the girls cries out, “Don’t touch my little sister, she’s only twelve!” You might also have heard how the story ended: the police arrested the girl for possession of a bladed weapon. They didn’t detain or even investigate the migrant man.

But the terror the little girl is feeling is best captured in a single phrase she shouts at their stalker:

“Don’t [expletive deleted] touch us, you [expletive deleted] kid bashers!”

We are apparently expected to believe that this kind of language coming from a young girl was somehow unjustified and that the Bulgarian was “the victim.”

For further information on just how accurate this description is there are ample resources available which tell an entirely different story, such as the extensive report entitled The Knife and Axe Girl Was Right.

Where is all this leading? In the view of many, including the eminent war scholar Davidson cites in his article, “civil conflict in the West [is] not merely likely but practically inevitable …” The report which contains that dire prognosis was a 2023 article by Prof. David Betz, Professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London.

It is entitled Civil War Comes to the West and is summarized by Davidson as follows:

Part of the reason Betz decided to write the piece and speak out, he says, is because to him the signs of impending civil war in Britain are obvious and need to be taken seriously. In Betz’s area of academic study, it was long thought that the conditions for civil war — the loss of social cohesion, high levels of social distrust, growing intertribal conflict, dwindling economic prospects — simply didn’t exist in the West, or at least not sufficiently to bring about widespread civil conflict. That’s no longer the case, and nowhere is it more apparent than in Britain, where the political establishment, both Labour and Tory, have broken the social compact by imposing mass immigration on a native population that doesn’t want it. Moreover, the immigrants in question come from predominantly Muslim and Hindu countries with cultures and customs fundamentally alien to Britain. Native Britons, especially the majority ethnic English, have taken notice of what is effectively an alliance, arrayed against them, of the political elite and Third-World immigrants.

We are all familiar with the fact that there have been multiple inquiries of Pakastani rape gangs going back for decades, starting in Rotherham. Mark Steyn and Douglas Murray have written extensively on those scandals. The Federalist article brings to our attention a new inquiry, the Rape Gang Inquiry, described by its Chair as follows:

Our inquiry has shown that this rotting scandal is more widespread than thought-hundreds of thousands of lives have been ruined at the hands of predominantly Pakastani rape gangs.

Prof. Benz closes his report by highlighting a few factors “pulling towards civil conflict” which could be set off by a flashpoint any minute of any day:

The fact of the matter is that the tools of revolt in the form of various appurtenances of modern life are just lying around, knowledge of how to employ them is widespread, targets are obvious and undefended, and more and more formerly regular citizens seem minded to take the shot.

Perhaps our heroine, brilliantly dubbed the Queen of the Scots in a most perceptive post on American Thinker by J.B. Shurk, will soon furnish that trigger and give her fellow Brits the backbone to “take the shot.”

Sophie of Dundee

