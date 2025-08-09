A Democrat Texas mayor let his vile freak flag fly at a 2018 LGBT event

The Dallas Express just released footage that VICE News recorded at a 2018 LGBT event during which Jim Ross, who would become Arlington, Texas, mayor in 2021, heaped abuse on a Christian preacher who opposes the celebration of all things homosexual. What he said and his aggressive body language are vile, but it’s a useful insight into what lies beneath the Democrats’ endless claims of love and tolerance.

Arlington, Texas, is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region. It’s a big place—the 50th most populous city in the United States, as well as the 7th largest in Texas. It’s home to Six Flags over Texas, the University of Texas at Arlington, and a huge stadium that hosts the Dallas Cowboys, among other sports teams.

Since 2021, Arlington’s mayor has been Jim Ross. According to his bio, he’s a former Marine (1979 to 1983), a former police officer, a lawyer who specialized in environmental work, and a restaurateur. He’s also a father of four children and five grandchildren.

Ross’s official Instagram page is garden-variety local politician stuff, with him being pictured at events doing ribbon cuttings, speaking on panels, shaking hands with people, etc. There are no pictures of him kissing babies, but the page has that vibe. This is a Texas good ol’ boy type.

Good ol’ boy or not, Ross has also been very supportive of the LGBT+ community. Before he took office, the city was struggling to get high marks from the Human Rights Campaign (“HRC”), a homosexual rights organization that scores cities and businesses on how gay friendly they are.

No wonder that, when he spoke at the opening of the city’s new LGBT+ health center (which helped with Arlington’s HRC score), Ross declared, “What y’all have done here, what y’all did over there, is exactly the type of vision that makes me proud to be a part of Arlington.”

Ross’s Democrat bona fides are also apparent in his support for all things DEI. Indeed, this summary of his position from an article written during a mayoral race in 2023 spells out the leftward tilt of his political views:

Incumbent Arlington Mayor Jim Ross defended his numerous advisory councils, broken down by racial and gender identities, as well as his Pride month proclamation during an Arlington NAACP forum with his opponent, Amy Cearnal. Ross formed advisory councils with representatives from Black, Asian, Latino, Muslim and LGBTQ communities during his first term as mayor.

When his opponent argued that all these little advisory councils turn city government into a series of racial silos, Ross disagreed:

“You have to have a Black advisory council because, folks, Black people are not the same. Did y’all know that?” he asked the crowd, which drew laughter from the audience. “Latinos are not the same. Asians are not the same.”

And on guns, Ross is all in on the leftist mantra of “common-sense” gun control policies.

In other words, it’s pretty clear that Ross has positioned himself as the political embodiment of that leftist lawn sign:

Image by the author.

You see, it’s all about love and caring. Right until it’s not, and the seething anger that powers leftism erupts.

The Dallas Express has published an article reporting on the video that VICE News recorded at that 2018 event. The video shows Ross (who is, quite possibly, inebriated) physically intimidating a much shorter, now deceased Christian preacher named Ruben Israel and launching a loud, obscene, verbal attack against him:

“I believe y’all can have free speech… But this is some hateful sh*t and I am a heterosexual guy,” Ross said in the video (begins at 11:47 in the video). “You stand out here like you are a b*dass motherf*cker,” Ross continued. He then asked Israel, “You don’t think anal sex is good, do you? Have you ever f*cked your old lady in the *ss? I’d f*ck your old lady in the *ss.” Despite Ross’ comments, Israel and others did not directly engage. Ross continued, stating, “Shut your *ss, shut your *ss, you little piece of sh*t. You ought to talk sh*t, these people around here are having a good f*cking time.” At another point, he called Israel a “p*ssy motherf*cker.”

🚨BOMBSHELL🚨 Newly surfaced footage identifies Texas Arlington Mayor Jim Ross at an LGBTQ festival telling a Christian preacher: “I’d f*ck your old lady in the *ss.” Ross used vulgar language and made explicit remarks



Read article👇.



Follow: @dallasexpress @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/IzagUbFqb5 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 8, 2025

It does not appear that Ross or his office has responded to this report yet, although The Dallas Express did reach out to them.

A couple of comments: First, this is newsworthy stuff, so you have to wonder why VICE News, which filmed it in 2018, sat on it when Ross successfully ran for Arlington’s mayor in 2021 and 2023. It’s possible to imagine that VICE, a leftist outlet, withheld the information to give Ross an advantage in those two races.

Second, how many genuinely heterosexual men feel compelled to tout their love for anal sex while insisting, “I am a heterosexual guy”?

And third—and this is the most important point—Democrats, despite that Hillary Clinton campaign slogan of “Love trumps hate,” are so often seethingly filled with hatred.

Unlike Christians, who can hate the sin but love the sinner, leftists simply hate. Their professions of love and tolerance are nothing more than a thin veneer coating over the anger that fuels them.

Image: X screen grab.