A deep dive into Trump Derangement Syndrome

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), is a sociological, psychological, and political phenomenon. The central characteristic is not disagreeing with Donald Trump, but rather an intense dislike, disdain for, devaluing of, despising of, and/or hatred of Donald J. Trump. TDS began as soon as Trump made the public decision to become an American politician and run for president of the United States.

An unspoken but evident and fanatical vow among sufferers of TDS is never, ever to acknowledge or give Trump any credit for good and positive things he does for America. Even peace in the Mid-East or Ukraine would never result in Trump being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which that Obama won for nothing but his utopian Cairo speech.

A corollary to the above vow by TDS afflicted individuals is to relentlessly and tirelessly criticize and disparage Trump for any proposal he suggests, or policy he introduces. Trump’s sincere efforts to help America are to be condemned as racist, sexist, dictatorial, or Hitlerian-fascist. Such criticism, especially by liberal Democrat pundits must be made with a studied tone of sanctimony and self-righteousness modeled on the voice tone of Scott Pelley of CBS.

Another basic requirement to quality for the diagnosis of TDS is that the TDS-afflicted must stay perpetually mindful of the Russia Hoax that took forty million taxpayer dollars of Robert Mueller’s investigation to disprove, and two bogus impeachment debacles to convince Americans that Trump is a pushover, lapdog, and colluding agent against America with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Such a connection with evil Putin must be relentlessly believed and asserted.

And finally, with or without factual proof, the TDS victim must tie Trump to the violence that occurred during the pageantry and protests of January 6, 2021. No mention of the Democrat-supported violence of the Summer of 2020 in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, or Portland and Seattle can be acknowledged, and BLM and George Floyd must always be held in absolute reverence.

The Social and Psychological Domain of TDS

Trump the Political Aggressor, Identification with the Aggressor,* and Hatred of the Aggressor by the Group Self.**

*The phrase identification with the aggressor was coined by Sandor Ferenczi. It is a paradoxical behavior that can be explained only as a defense mechanism, which involves the victim of aggression or harm acting like the aggressor.

**Group self: There is a parallel process by which an individual’s sense of himself as part of a group is formed. In essence, inner representations of our self and our self-in-a-group are parallel and conjoined during early developmental and maturational personality experiences.

In individual psychology, psychoanalysts describe identification with the aggressor in their work with individuals, particularly traumatized individuals. In observing Trump operate politically, it is striking to observe what can be called identification with and/or hatred of the aggressor at the large group psychological level. In his large political rallies, Trump is applauded, cheered, and adored by the crowds of supporters as he insults, demeans, and caricatures political opponents. They radiate an almost joyful identification with their aggressor-hero, Donald Trump. Many in Trump’s campaign style crowds have felt traumatized and hurt by trade and other government policies that they feel took their jobs away in the oil, coal, or manufacturing industries. Trump was their aggressor-savior.

Democrat and even some Republican politicians with TDS, however, more than resent and hate Trump at subconscious and conscious levels because of his aggressive, bullying, political style and behavior. They seem to feel victimized or traumatized emotionally and politically. Trump sometimes starts such political fights, and certainly, if attacked, will predictably escalate his aggression to win a personal fight at all costs.

Many sectors of the American large group-self who react with a tone of narcissistic woundedness, rage, resentment, and dislike have TDS. They seek political revenge at all costs. One could argue that the whole commentary and opinion staffs of some media networks have TDS and lead and cheerlead the cadres who hate and despise Trump. The biased and slanted liberal media are, in turn, attacked by Trump as “fake news” for their TDS. Trump’s political enemies with TDS, and there are many of them, react like collective wounded political animals who did not accept Trump’s election, nor did they support and work with him politically or legislatively.

TDS is sad and bad news for America because Trump works tirelessly, sincerely, and relentlessly to keep his campaign promises to America. Democrats and others with TDS must merely trust in “their democracy,” as they call it, and present and deliver better ideas for America.

