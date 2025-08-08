A cemetery reminds us that reparations aren’t simplistic, race-based calculations

I was taking one of my weekly walks in Sleepy Hollow, New York, through its historic cemetery where many captains of industry are interred, including mausoleums for William Rockefeller, Walter Chrysler, Leona Helmsley, and Elizabeth Arden. Andrew Carnegie is buried there, too, with his grave marked only by a simple Celtic Cross. Of course, Washington Irving is also buried there, in a sprawling family plot on a hill just behind the Old Dutch Church, which he made famous in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

But mixed in among those famous people who established billion-dollar corporations and industries, or wrote famous legendary tales, are many “ordinary folks” of humble and obscure backgrounds. And during a saunter through the sundry headstones and modest monuments of our predecessors, wanderers can come to appreciate the nobility of even a simple life well-lived.

One headstone that hit home to me the other day caused me to think about the idea of “reparations,” which many on the left are hoping will gain traction.

The day that I came upon the gravesite of a man who died in 1912 also happened to be the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. An estimated 70,000 people lost their lives that August 6 morning in 1945, when the U.S. dropped a single weapon that it and its allies hoped would bring a quick end to World War II.

Back in the States in the years leading up to the bombing, Japanese who were also citizens of America were placed in internment camps, many undoubtedly with close relatives and friends who died in Hiroshima that fateful day. Reparations for those interned were meted out when a monetary settlement was offered back in 1988.

At a website called The Conversation, which declares its commitment to “academic rigor, journalistic flair,” you can read more about the argument regarding Japanese-American versus African-American reparations. One of the basic logistical points, according to the website, is that “The injustice [to the Japanese] took place during a relatively short time period...between 1942, when the Japanese were first interned, and 1945, when the war ended.”

The tombstone that started the gears churning in my head along that cemetery walk had an interesting dedication carved into it. A man named John C.L. Hamilton shared the gravesite with his wife, who died a few years after he did. His epitaph read:

JOHN C.L. HAMILTON 1842 - 1912 Soldier and Patriot He Served His Country with Valor and Distinction During the Tragic Years of Our Civil War

There are many other Civil War veterans buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, and, standing prominently among them, is a fitting monument:

PATRIA CARIOR QUAM VITA. [Country Dearer Than Life] OUR UNION SOLDIERS. While Freedom’s name is understood, They shall delight the wise and good; They dared to set their country free, And gave her laws equality.

Another notable person who has found her final resting place in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is Amanda Foster, who passed away at the age of 97. She used her freedom to help others through the Underground Railroad:

(By the way, if you would like to watch a short but fun 2-1/2-minute “video tour” of Sleepy Hollow Cemetery I created about eight years ago, click here.)

Many men and women, both black and white, “pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor” to wash the scourge of slavery from the shores of our young nation. If true reparations were to be portioned out based on honest and diligent searches of historic records, the line for those who lost family and treasure, both black and white, would indeed be long.

Punishment for those who participated in the slave trade and ownership is long past. Perhaps the best way to completely close out that hellish moment in our nation’s history is neither to blame events of the past nor try to correct them; those people and events need to remain far back there in the past.

For us in the present, we need to live our own lives honoring and blessing others with whom we live and have influence today.

Note from Andrea Widburg: WWII reparations were also appropriate because they were paid to those who actually experienced the wrongdoing, not to classes of people centuries or decades later, none of whom were directly affected by the perpetrator’s actions.

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection, Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”

All images published with permission from Albin Sadar.