Zohran Mamdani and Islamic immigration

Unpopular opinion: all Muslim immigration should come to an end. When President Trump first called for a pause in Muslim migration he was met with hysteria. Yet despite the hysteria has Islamic immigration truly enhanced and contributed to this country? The answer is undoubtedly "no." Zohran Mamdani proves that while not all Islamic immigrants are terrorists, their values are not in line with America.

Zohran Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became an American citizen just seven years ago, is a cautionary tale of the dangers of third-world Muslim immigration. Despite having benefited from the American dream, all he can seem to do is advocate for anti-American ideology. Despite not even being a particularly religious Muslim, Mamdani has advocated for globalizing the intifada. The intifada of course refers to uprising against Israel with violence something he wishes to spread here. Here lies the problem with Hijrah or Islamic migration.

Hijrah is an Islamic term that proves that for Islamists and political Muslims, immigration is not simply a private choice but an act of Islamic conquest. As we see throughout the Western World Islamic migration has transformed Western counties for the worse. Mamdani would symbolize another victory for political Islam and its intifada over Western civilization.

As we see throughout Europe as a direct result of European countries helping to facilitate hijrah, the continent has become a hotbed of radicalism and has undergone a transformation. Palestinian flags flying, Islamic prayer in the streets of Europe, and demands for Islamic immigration has transformed Europe for the worse. Some schools have been pressured to stop teaching about the Holocaust so as not to offend Muslims, as absurd as that sounds.

Americans were rightly outraged when Islamists and their enablers at the Council For American Islamic Relations demanded a mosque on the site of the worst terror attack in American history. Fortunately, patriots stood up to this bullying and prevented it from happening.

The rise of Mamdani along with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib indicate the growth of political Islam here in America. Electing Mamdani would be seen as a victory for political Islam and a defeat for Western civilization. Immigration from third-world Islamic countries must come to an end not simply for reasons of national security, but for the sake of national cohesion and for the preservation of American ideals.

Image: Kara McCurdy