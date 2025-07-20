WNBA players demand to be paid what they’re worth

Yesterday, the WNBA had an All-Star game. This is an interesting concept because the WNBA actually has only one star: Caitlin Clark. The rest of the players are vengeful women who I’ve been told play about as well as high school boys. (I wouldn’t know myself, having never seen a game.)

What made the game newsworthy was that the women showed up in shirts emblazoned with the words “Pay Us What You Owe Us.” Considering that the WNBA has never turned a profit, they’ve just demanded a salary of ZERO.

I asked ChatGPT to tell me in what year the WNBA turned a profit. Its answer: “It hasn’t. While certain teams have been profitable in some individual years, the league itself has yet to post an operating profit.” In fact, as we all know, the WNBA stays afloat because the NBA, which is a profit-making enterprise, subsidizes it.

There are really only two reasons most Americans have heard of the WNBA. The first is because, in 2022, the Russians arrested Britney Griner on drug charges, and Joe Biden traded an arms dealer to bring her home.

The second reason, of course, is that, in 2024, Caitlin Clark joined the WNBA by signing on to the Indiana Fever team. She’s apparently an exceptionally good women’s basketball player and might even make a strong showing if she were on a high school boys basketball team. In addition, in truly newsworthy fashion, after the black lesbians on the other teams routinely ganged up against her, Clark exhibited Stockholm Syndrome by denouncing her “white privilege.”

To recap: Mostly, nobody cares about the WNBA, and it makes no money. This is why, while NBA salaries average $11.9 million/year, WNBA salaries average $147,745/year. A rookie like Clark gets only $78,066 per year from the WNBA. Don’t cry for her, America, though, because she’s estimated to be getting about $11 million/year in product endorsements. While the WNBA doesn’t make a profit, a lot of profit-making companies see her as a valuable commodity.

These women are the bitter—and I do mean bitter—end of identity politics. They’ve been told that they are victims of a racist, misogynistic culture, and, all evidence to the contrary, they believe it. And so, despite contributing nothing of value and, nevertheless, being paid merely to exist, they go out and demand more...and still more.

It would be laughable were it not that each woman is the tragic destruction of someone who could otherwise be a useful, happy person. Worse, collectively, they contribute to the breakdown of American society.