With Tulsi Gabbard’s recent info release, Bondi needs to act

On Saturday, The Washington Post published an Editorial Board Editorial lamenting the collapse of government credibility. It was 840 words long but only 73 really matter. Here they are:

In 2020, a group of 51 former intelligence officials shredded their credibility by signing a public letter insisting the release of Hunter Biden’s emails ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’ The laptop that contained them was authentic. Joe Biden’s campaign knew that when it pressured social media companies to suppress stories about its damaging contents. These same operatives also covered up Biden’s decline in hopes of winning in 2024.

I’ve been saying it for years, and it bears repeating: the only government that meaningfully interfered in the 2016 and 2020 American elections was… America’s.

And now, finally, thanks to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, we have nail-in-the-coffin documentary proof:

"BLOCKBUSTER SCANDAL FROM DOCUMENTS RELEASED BY @DNIGabbard TODAY."



"The Obama Administration allegedly manufactured and politicized intelligence to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election." pic.twitter.com/0YeJpS9Cc3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 18, 2025

I think we can just go ahead and remove the word “allegedly” now.

And as regards the 2020 Hunter laptop shenanigans, we can just go right ahead and insert “Biden” where “Obama” was in the above sentence, and it still reads accurately.

The Obama Biden Administration allegedly manufactured and politicized intelligence to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the [2020] presidential election.

Again, “allegedly” need not be used. Especially when even The Washington Post is so unambiguous and declarative about it:

The laptop that contained them was authentic. Joe Biden’s campaign knew that when it pressured social media companies to suppress stories about its damaging contents. (Emphasis added.)

They just had to try to squeeze a bit more Russia Russia Russia out of the black envelope for one more go, didn’t they?

These are high crimes and should absolutely be prosecuted as such. If the DOJ can indict Trump on complete bulls**t, both Obama and Biden can be indicted for leading a coup in 2016.

It simply must be done.

The entire country was convulsed for years over this Russia nonsense. Right up until the 2020 election, when they trotted it out yet again for the Hunter laptop. Was Biden compos mentis? Did he know this was being done on his behalf? The answer is: indict him anyway. Indicting him is one way to find out — and as a side benefit, revealing him to be non compos mentis would unravel most if not all of the autopen use, which fairly shouts illegality.

Indeed, Biden is implicated in both conspiracies: 2016 and 2020. He should be indicted for the same reason he said he pardoned his family: legal fees. Bankrupt the s.o.b. It’s all ill-gotten gains anyway. Make him spend it the way he made dozens upon dozens of people lose everything in Merrick Garland’s Trump (and J6) witch hunts.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has not shown herself to be particularly aggressive thus far. And thus far, even as it specifically includes the Epstein debacle, Trump says Bondi’s handled things well…which, for a guy known for “you’re fired,” is inexplicable, but here we are. We have what we have. One wonders if this, the matter about which Trump was most personally, brutally affected, will change his mind if — if— she does not act.

It simply must be done. Or we cannot proceed as a free people.

Over to you, Blondie.

Image from Tulsi Gabbard’s X account.