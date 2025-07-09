Will the hammer ever fall?

British parliamentarian William E. Gladstone is credited with the phrase “justice delayed is justice denied.” I’m seeing quite a few opinion articles and social media posts decrying the numerous investigations and reports into alleged political misdeeds, very few of which are accompanied by subsequent indictments, trials, and convictions.

There are exceptions, of course, such as the case of Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who was convicted on bribery and corruption charges. But the figures behind the larger scandals never seem to face any consequences, and I think people have had enough.

Case in point: the recent announcement that Jeffrey Epstein had no client list is sending shockwaves across the country.

The FBI investigation called Crossfire Hurricane is yet another example of the revelation of egregious crimes having been committed, the people behind those events being identified, investigations conducted, evidence presented, and then...nothing happens, and we move on to The Next Big Thing. Some other event takes center stage in the news cycle, and the previous story gets pushed aside.

I’ve gotten cynical in my old age, and right now I’m about 70% convinced that nothing is ever going to happen to the people who conducted the Russian Collusion Scandal, the Epstein Scandal, the Autopen Scandal, or the Biden Dementia Cover-Up Scandal. But I’m holding that last 30% in abeyance, and I’ll tell you why.

Donald Trump is a showman. He knows how to tactically and strategically release information and stage events for maximum effect. I believe that the prospect of the Trump administration’s Department of Justice issuing indictments against figures like former CIA director John Brennan and former FBI director James Comey for their roles in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation sometime before the 2026 midterms, while admittedly a politically charged scenario, is not totally out of the question. And, indeed, news has finally broken that those two men are officially being investigated.

Donald Trump and his administration have a strong political motive to pursue indictments, given their narrative of the Deep State undermining Trump’s first term. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was criticized in the 2023 Durham report for improper predication and reliance on the unverified Steele dossier. Trump fired Comey in 2017 and revoked Brennan’s security clearance in 2018, demonstrating a willingness to target his critics. A Trump-appointed attorney general, such as Pam Bondi, perceived as loyal, could face fewer constraints than her predecessors, increasing the chance of action. In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard indicated that those who concocted the Crossfire Hurricane investigation will be prosecuted.

There are, however, significant legal hurdles that may temper this outcome. The Durham report did not recommend charges against Brennan or Comey. A 2025 CIA review faulted their tradecraft in the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) but found no criminality. Any future indictments would likely require new evidence of criminal intent, such as conspiracy or abuse of power. The 2019 DOJ inspector general report noted Comey’s policy violations in leaking memos but deemed them non-criminal, and Brennan’s inclusion of the Steele dossier in the ICA was criticized but not illegal.

Comey’s memo leaks and Crossfire Hurricane role keep him vulnerable. The Durham report criticized his handling of the Steele dossier, but no charges were filed. His infamous, since-deleted “8647” social media post drew scrutiny, but judicial protections limit the chances of a conviction.

If indictments are brought, they could energize Trump’s base, reinforcing claims of 2020 election interference and boosting GOP turnout in the midterms. There is growing conservative support for accountability. On the other hand, Democrats and moderates may view such indictments as retaliatory, potentially galvanizing their voters and risking GOP losses in swing districts if they be perceived as partisan overreach.

Weakly evidenced indictments could be dismissed, as courts are likely to scrutinize politically charged cases. Although if the prosecutions were successful, it could normalize using the DOJ against political foes. We’ve witnessed this already in the prosecutions of Donald Trump in New York, and conservatives would likely view the prosecution of actors such as Comey and Brennan as well-deserved, showing that the justice system is finally working as designed. It is one thing to fabricate evidence to manufacture charges against one’s political opponents, and quite another to compile actual evidence of crimes and issue indictments.

Targeting Brennan and Comey could intimidate current intelligence officials, discouraging independent assessments, as seen in concerns from the Durham probe. Further actions like security clearance revocations could harm the Intelligence Community’s morale and operations. Then again, we’re already seeing some federal employees resigning in order to avoid accountability over misconduct. Getting rid of bad actors will only strengthen government agencies.

Conservative outlets would likely frame any indictments as justice, whereas the legacy media will call them authoritarian and “a threat to our democracy.” Left-wing activists, always ready to take to the streets, are likely to do so in response to such indictments, and these could complicate the midterm campaign environment.

In my opinion, indictments against Brennan and Comey before the 2026 midterms are moderately likely, driven by political motives but constrained by legal and evidentiary challenges. They could rally GOP voters but risk backlash and deepening our already polarized society.

The question remains: Will the hammer ever fall? For a republic that depends on the rule of law, the persistent absence of accountability for high-profile scandals erodes public trust and fuels cynicism. Although the prospect of a Trump-led DOJ pursuing indictments against figures like Brennan and Comey offers hope to some, it risks deepening our national divide, with legal hurdles and political fallout looming large. Yet if justice is to be more than a delayed promise, the hammer must fall where evidence demands it. Only through impartial accountability can we restore faith in our institutions and ensure that no one, regardless of power or position, is above the law.

