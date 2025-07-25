Why Democrats suddenly care about the Epstein issue

There is one reason and one reason only why Dems are banging the Epstein drum so loudly. It’s the perfect political cudgel they can use to insinuate all kinds of sordid and potentially illegal activity Trump may have engaged in, and by fighting back, he just looks more guilty. We know Epstein palled around with the rich and famous from both parties and grew wealthy through these relationships. Merely being named as having a connection to Epstein is not an indictment of any prurient or illegal activity. Yet the Dems persist, revealing how little they have to throw at President Trump.

With six months having passed since Trump’s inauguration, Democrats had to pull off a lot of legerdemain to make the previous four years disappear, given that they controlled all the levers of the Justice Department concerning this issue. Fortunately for them, the Trump team bungled the release of all the promised Epstein dirt.

We know the Justice Department still has reams of testimony, FBI FD-302s, which I am told there are thousands of, and other documentation, including financial records, that could be released; that needs to happen—although it's already clear from the most recent judicial order that much of it is tangled in litigation so that it can never see the light of day.

It would be easy to jump to the conclusion that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. However, if this were so, the Biden Administration would have happily taken that information and used it to continue the lawfare that was well underway against Trump, using anything tangible they had at least to insinuate nefarious conduct on the part of Donald Trump. They didn’t. This should provide comfort to all those who are concerned in this regard.

There’s enough stink to attach to a lot of people. Aside from high-profile names (Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Les Wexner, Alan Dershowitz, etc.), Epstein’s social circle included dozens to potentially hundreds of well-known individuals, spanning politics, entertainment, academia, finance, and royalty. While not all were close associates—and many deny any wrongdoing or even meaningful contact—court documents, flight logs, and address books suggest a network of at least 170 to 200 prominent individuals, likely even more.

According to multiple sources—including investigative books and statements from Trump’s own team—Donald Trump reportedly banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago around October 2007 for allegedly harassing the teenage daughter of another club member. Trump was never again a close social associate thereafter. Trump was the first famous person known to have dissociated himself from Epstein over the latter’s unsavory practices.

Democrats are leaning into the Epstein saga now because it’s proving to be a strategic vulnerability for Donald Trump and the GOP, especially among the MAGA base. The political timing of the Dems is suspicious, with Trump opening the doors to criticism by less than adroit handling of the matter:

Trump’s broken promise: He previously vowed to release Epstein-related files. However, after his administration declared that there was no “client list,” many supporters felt betrayed.

MAGA infighting: Right-wing influencers and podcasters have been vocal about their disappointment, creating an opening for Democrats to exploit divisions.

Trump’s own ties to Epstein: His name appears in the files, and Democrats are using that to question his credibility and transparency.

In the end, Democrats are stirring the pot on this issue, using innuendo to make connections where there is tenuous evidence at best, and it highlights the grasping of straws by Democrats and underscores how weak they are overall at this moment.

While the Epstein saga has legs and has been slow to leave the scene of the crime, like almost all other issues, this one will soon be out of public sight. I wonder what attack line the Democrats will try next week. We can be sure that there is a room somewhere staffed by dedicated Leftists whose only focus is to tear down our President. That’s not politics, it’s muckraking. Is that what we want our politicians to engage in?

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.