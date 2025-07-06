What would Jefferson tell Harvard?

Can you imagine a heavenly gathering of our Founding Fathers? They’d be up there somewhere, looking down and feeling pretty good about what they started. After all, how often does a country celebrate 250 years of governance? It’s rare, to say the least.

Of course, some may be tempted to offer a suggestion or two. My guess is that it’d be Jefferson who might write a letter to Harvard.

I love this from our Secretary of Education about making education great again:

If Thomas Jefferson were writing a letter to the President of Harvard today, we can only imagine what he would say. I’m sure he would have some harsh words—perhaps some sorrowful ones. But his deepest regret would be the incarceration of our young students in the prison of ideology, where they will never be able to feel the warm rays of freedom, nor learn to love liberty. The love of freedom is the foundation of learning.

The “prison of ideology” is about right. You know, when 90% of the faculty hate capitalism but get paid by all of those rich alumni who give the school money. Or when history teachers reduce US history to teaching about slavery.

Yes, President Jefferson would unleash his magic pen and let his verbal B-2s drop so many bunker busters that the faculty lounge would resemble Hiroshima.

As we begin the next 250, let’s commit ourselves to teaching the real history of the land we love. Yes, there were some ugly chapters but the good stuff outweighs the bad by a lot.

Image created using ChatGPT.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.