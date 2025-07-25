We gotta get out of this place

A few years ago, I visited New York and stayed at a hotel near the UN building. I said to myself one morning that the tall building would make a nice hotel by the river. My reason for feeling that way is that I’ve been skeptical of the UN for years. What are we getting for paying so much of the UN budget? Today we learned that a court wants to turn climate change into another excuse to get into your pockets.

Here is the story:

A landmark decision by a top UN court has cleared the way for countries to sue each other over climate change, including over historic emissions of planet-warming gases. But the judge at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday said that untangling who caused which part of climate change could be difficult. The ruling is non-binding but legal experts say it could have wide-ranging consequences. It will be seen as a victory for countries that are very vulnerable to climate change, who came to court after feeling frustrated about lack of global progress in tackling the problem.

There you go. A non-binding opinion declared as landmark is the latest garbage to come out of this place called the United Nations.

It makes you wonder: What are we doing sending our dollars to people who spend their time writing non-binding opinions that we refer to as landmark? Maybe the people at the UN should explain to their members that dictatorships are sitting in human rights commissions.

Yes, the UN building would make a nice hotel and let Trump tell you how.

