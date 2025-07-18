Uncle SLIC’s lingering loans

More than 42.5 million owe more than $1.8 trillion in student loans, with millions delinquent on their payments. Perhaps their strategy is to wait for all debts to be paid by Uncle Sam, who has no business being their SLIC daddy. Eight million of those are enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan that will start accruing interest again on August 1. Payments will remain paused until September, but the interest-free honeymoon has come to an end.

Over the last two generations, SLIC has become the de facto comptroller of our universities by issuing endless loans for hollow degrees that indebted students — thanks to financing from their Uncle Sam. Once the federal government took SLIC as a willing hostage and set how much they would lend each year, college tuition and those ubiquitous fees followed suit, increasing yearly. It doesn’t take an economist to figure out that colleges can and will charge what they desire, knowing students can always borrow from their Uncle Sam assisted by an overzealous army of willing collegiate “financial aid advisors.”

Colleges get off scot-free while ranking in prodigious amounts of money at a much greater rate than the general percentage of inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index, from 1980 to 2021, the cost of living went up by 219%. However, inflation was nothing when juxtaposed with the increase in college tuition and fees during that same period which increased by almost 1,200%, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.

Colleges are essentially government-funded monopolies. Colleges that take students’ money with no regard for the quality or relevance of their instruction and education impoverish the student, the nation, and leave in its wake very little value.

Colleges have no incentive to address this issue, as student loans have become their lifeblood with zero accountability. Many students, who never wrote a check in their life, signed up for multiple loans worth tens of thousands. If one didn’t understand what they were signing up for, they have no business being in college.

The system is broken and has left behind a plethora of indebted students and their parents.

Given the size and scope of the SLIC quagmire, something must give — and the cracks are showing.

President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” will overhaul student loans by 2028, replacing current plans with a stricter Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP). Unlike SAVE, RAP bases payments on gross income and requires minimum monthly payments, even for those with no income. Moreover, overhauling the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that allows teachers, government, and nonprofit workers to have their loans canceled after making payments for ten years will end.

Provided a student needs to borrow money, loans should be financed by banks and the colleges themselves. Federal loans should end altogether. This would force universities to shrink administrative bloat and their politicized departments.

Some collegiate endowments are in the hundreds of millions of dollars; some, like in the Ivy League, are worth billions. Let them finance their student body. With the massive endowments of many colleges, there is no excuse for them not offering generous aid packages to those academically qualified.

Since 1984, Hillsdale College has greatly succeeded without federal monies. If Hillsdale can do it, so can everyone else. Endowments should fund loans that give them a return on investment.

Students should honor their debts and not have the anticipated expectation that their loans will be forgiven. Is the moral obligation to take care of one’s debts too obvious to mention, or is it no longer relevant? No taxpayer should be on the hook for another’s financial obligations. Absolving the debtor from their responsibilities doesn’t seem to matter anymore.

If so, perhaps it’s time for home mortgages to identify as student loans, while those who paid for their children’s education receive reparations.

Student loan forgiveness is nothing but a political bribe.

Buying votes is the only excuse for such an inequitable and undeserved handout of taxpayer money.

Uncle Sam’s relationship with Uncle SLIC must end.

There is no other way.

Image generated by AI.