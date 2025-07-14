Trump stands by Bondi amid controversy and MAGA discontent over Epstein files

President Trump released a post on Truth Social asking why his base was “going after Attorney General Pam Bondi,” who he said is “doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

He proceeded to call Jeffrey Epstein a “guy who never dies.”

Interestingly, he seemed to claim that the Epstein operation was created by Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, James Comey, and other deep state operatives.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.12.25 05:21 PM EST pic.twitter.com/BGTuzOV9Xd — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 12, 2025

This comes only days after President Trump said, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. … And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable,” during a White House cabinet meeting.

Further, Kash Patel posted on X on July 12 at 2:26 p.m.: “The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been.” Thus, FBI Director Patel is now referring to conspiracy theorists, although he was long considered one himself.

Despite once notably prescribing to the Epstein “conspiracy theory,” called for the declassification of the Epstein list, and questioned the official narrative of Epstein’s death, he has now declared these conspiracies as false. Further, before becoming the FBI director, he even claimed to have access to information indicating a deeper conspiracy, including Epstein’s alleged ties to intelligence agencies.

This comes after the Make America Great Again base, especially on social media such as X, massively attacked Attorney General Pam Bondi (and the rest of the Trump administration) for dismissing the Epstein files and claiming they do not exist.

Regardless of the fact that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel both talked about their reviewing of the Epstein files and videos, these files are evidently now nonexistent. There are evidently no clients to prosecute. But amid this, people have missed the information that was released on July 7: The FBI and DOJ released a two-page memo stating that over 1,000 victims of Epstein’s trafficking and operation have been identified.

This far exceeds the “dozens” cited in his 2019 indictment.

This leads to the question: Does this mean Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for trafficking 1,000 children to nobody? Did Epstein truly just have this strange and sick fetish, and all of these children were trafficked just to him, and all of these elitists who were taken to his island did not know, and all the victims who have accused various people are just delusional?

That is irrational.

After President Trump made the campaign promise of releasing these files and prosecuting these criminals, the MAGA base was infuriated by not just the lack of action from the administration, but the conflicting messages, the lies, and now the dismissal of one of the most convicting operations in modern time.

The question persists: Why has President Trump, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and many others who campaigned, ran on, demanded, and promised the release of the Epstein files, and more importantly, the prosecution of the criminals, now dismissed this altogether? Why has Pam Bondi proved she is incapable of prosecuting criminals and has she continually lied and double spoke about this matter?

Speaking for myself, I do not find it entirely necessary that the Epstein list be released to the public, if the government will investigate and prosecute the countless criminals abusing these victims, and more so, investigating and prosecuting those who ran the operation for the likely use of blackmail.

These victims need to be vindicated and venerated. It seems nobody cares about the victims, but this ought to be the secondary focus. The primary: destroying the operatives who used these scandals for the purpose of likely blackmail.

Daniel C. Green is the founder of The Eagle Eye, a journalism, commentary, and multimedia platform covering politics, geopolitics, culture, and Christianity. His company’s website is theeagleye.net and he is @theeagleyenews on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons (cropped) // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed