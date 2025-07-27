They’re talking now. Will their lawyers tell them to shut up?

The Russia-Russia-Russia co-conspirators are on television and in print telling us that ODNI Gabbard’s document releases are “out of context” and that we poor plebes just can’t understand the big picture.

Oh. Okay. Keep talking, fellas.

From NBC News:

[Interviews with more than half a dozen people who worked in Obama’s White House or on his campaigns reveal] they’re grappling with how to contain the unprecedented accusations National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has leveled, even as they dismiss them as asinine. [snip] “The battle now is to play this even to make sure that thoughts don’t start to creep into more mainstream” audiences, a former Obama administration official said. That person said it was important to reach “mainstream Republicans,” who would listen to editorial boards and those in Congress who deemed the allegations against Obama as “beyond the pale.”

Yeah, that’s creepy, all right. Notice what they didn’t say: “These documents are false. The story they portray is false. The whole thing is false!” None of that. It is, as it was when Obama was in the White House, all about control. Control the message. Control the messengers.

One messenger who may have to be controlled is John Brennan. He’s hanging his fanny out there pretty far “in furtherance of the conspiracy” with the below statement. How he didn’t burst into flames when he said it is a wonder to me.

I just find all of this very troubling when it is being done by individuals who serve in such important positions and know what they are doing is wrong.

If he’s lawyered up, as his compatriot the former ODNI James Clapper has conceded he has, it’s astonishing to me that Brennan or any of them is still on television flapping his gums. I’m no lawyer, but lawyers I’ve read say that the five-year “clock” on a “grand conspiracy” starts anew “with each overt act,” and Brennan lying his fanny off here sure seems like an overt act to me. Knowing they may have legal exposure here, it seems to me that any competent attorney would tell them to STHU about all things Russia-Russia-Russia from this point forward.

National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA director John Ratcliffe leveled claims last week that Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence and conspired to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s electoral victory in 2016.

Yeah...and? Again, NBC provides no factual rebuttal. They just blather on about how “asinine” these Obama bros find the whole thing.

“There is no factual basis for the allegations that Tulsi Gabbard is making. She’s cherry-picking things from various documents that are out of context and mischaracterized,” [John] Brennan said. “To me, it’s clear either she has not read the intelligence community assessment or she is purposely, willfully lying about the contents,” he added.

The rest of the piece, like every other piece I’ve seen in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, and elsewhere, pushes the narrative that ODNI Gabbard is using such hot language as “treason” to “distract” from Trump’s Epstein troubles.

Of course, it’s no such thing. It’s deadly serious. Attorney General Pam Bondi has stood up a multi-agency “Strike Force,” which is a particular kind of team, not just any team of investigators. These guys specialize in the incredibly complex, in fraud, and even in mob-type things, which this certainly has the whiff of, doesn’t it?

So keeeeeeep talking, John. You’re only helping the cause.

Image: John Brennan. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.