The intelligence community’s harassment of Trump has an eerie (and recognizable) ring to it

The Martin Luther King Jr. conspiracy has an eerie ring to it: as we’ve been told, the FBI et al. couldn’t find much on him, so they engaged in a non-stop effort to discredit, smear, and destroy his reputation. It sounds very much like what they tried and are still trying to do to Trump.

The Deep State and FBI and counter-intel finally got their wish — King was assassinated. I have little regard for MLK’s moral code: he wasn’t a saint by a long-shot, but what stands out is the government involvement once again in the persecution of a man whose reputation as a mover and shaker (they called him the “Black Messiah”) caused the government to go after him until he was dead. It worked.

That is why we pray constantly for Trump’s safety. MAGA has gotten far too big to suit the globalists, and they want Trump neutralized.

One is forced by one’s own inquisitiveness to ask, “What are the dark forces so afraid of that they will kill people who thwart them?” It is power. They covet their power over other human beings more than they worry about being found out. This is not a revelation but more of a caution.

So here it is almost 60 years later, after MLK Jr., and now Trump is the target. Parts of our own government are trying to destroy Trump. Going after his past dalliances with women didn’t work. The next step was to accuse him of shady business practices. That didn’t work. Escalating, the next steps were lawsuits from leftist feminist women to accuse him of rape and sexual harassment. That didn’t work, so they attacked the methods of payment to a pornstar to keep quiet. He took the money from his business account. Or something.

When those things didn’t work to remove Trump, the Russian collusion and the other Brennan-Mueller-Obama-Hillary lawfare and impeachment efforts began in earnest. When Avenatti didn’t work (and got tossed in jail), the stonewalling of Trump’s agenda by rogue judges began.

And then, the most nefarious assassination attempt happened in Butler, PA and woke slumbering conservatives out of their torpor, no longer believing that Trump was untouchable. Well, that failed, too, thank God.

Suffice to say that Trump may be the most persecuted, prosecuted, and feared man ever to live in these United States. The incidence of the release of the MLK files during Trump’s presidency sets into sharp relief the similarities of globalist attempts to silence both men using anything that will work, even assassination.

When the FBI, communists in and out of government, and sleazy, shadowy groups set their minds and bullets on destroying what could benefit America, one is forced to ask — again — what lies behind the forces who want to kill the very people who are making peace? Is this a simple case of holding on to money and power, or is it something far darker? Are we talking about demonic forces or mere men and women who want Trump gone?

Why has Donald Trump set the Left — communism, socialism — tottering to the point where they blame him even for their own obesity and alcoholism? Why is Trump so demonized when he (avert your eyes, Democrats) is clearly making America better on every level? His actions and words have improved our economy, lowered crime rates, almost completely stopped illegal immigration which was draining our social safety nets and crime-fighting forces, improved the military, eliminated anti-white, anti-Asian, and antisemitic practices, essentially shut the border down, lowered gas and food prices, and done myriad other good things around the world to bring peace. After all of this, the Left still hates him. Why is that? It is not rational.

With the marginalizing of the trans/gay nexus, America has become less perverse and delusional. With the focus on energy production, rare earth minerals, AI and the future, Trump is changing the sideways trajectory of America into an upward one. He’s moving us forward into the next era sensibly: not with green energy stupidity but with the harnessing of AI, new energy forms and innovation. What’s the beef? He’s coarse? That’s it?

Trump has an unerring eye on the future. He is a genuinely caring human being who wants the best for Americans and that is his unwavering focus even in the face of constant congressional stonewalling by Democrats and even some misguided Republicans. He is doing unprecedented, unthought-of things to make America great and all Americans prosperous. And yet, there is so much unwarranted hatred for him.

But the powers of the universe seem to be at his side. We cannot let the MLK Jr. fiasco happen again. Trump is too valuable. Or maybe that is his weakness in the eyes of the malevolent who stand to lose their grasp on a very tenuous power, a power we have known about since Eden.

Image: Public domain.