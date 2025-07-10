The DNC chair says ‘globalize the intifada’ fits in the party’s ‘big tent’

When Zohran Mandami got on the ballot as the New York City Democrat party’s mayoral candidate, other Democrats had two options: The first was to disavow a man who is an open communist (not only is he an admitted socialist, but he also wants to seize the means of production, a purely communist goal) and a manifest antisemite who refuses to disavow the phrase “Globalize the intifada.” That phrase calls for the extermination of Jews worldwide and, incidentally, for a worldwide caliphate, which also means the extinction or subordination of other faiths. In other words, it also calls for America’s destruction.

The second option was for Democrats to bow down before Mamdani and the Islamo-Marxist radicalism he represents. And so they did, with everyone from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praising a 33-year-old communist, antisemite, trust-fund baby, and failed rapper as the perfect leader for one of the world’s biggest cities and most important financial centers.

That the Democratic National Committee (“DNC”) as a whole would support Mamdani went without saying. However, what is newsworthy is the fact that the DNC chair, rather than disavowing the phrase “globalize the intifada”—which means Jewish annihilation and a jihadist takeover of America—would embrace it as part of the “big tent.”

That was unexpected. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what Ken Martin did during an interview with NPR’s Amna Nawaz (emphasis mine):

Amna Nawaz: What about concerns from some of your Jewish colleagues in particular about him not outright condemning the phrase globalize the intifada in a recent interview? Some of your Jewish colleagues have said that could be very disturbing, potentially dangerous. Do you agree with that? Ken Martin: There’s no candidate in this party that I agree 100 percent of the time with, to be honest with you. There’s things that I don’t agree with Mamdani that he said. But, at the end of the day, I always believe, as a Democratic Party chair in Minnesota for the last 14 years, and now the chair of the DNC, that you win through addition. You win by bringing people into your coalition. We have conservative Democrats. We have centrist Democrats. We have labor progressives like me, and we have this new brand of Democrat, which is the leftist. And we win by bringing people into that coalition. And at the end of the day, for me, that’s the type of party we’re going to lead. We are a big tent party. Yes, it leads to dissent and debate, and there’s differences of opinions on a whole host of issues. But we should celebrate that as a party and recognize, at the end of the day, we’re better because of it.

It’s entirely possible that Martin, whose answer reveals a frantic search for a non-existent middle ground, was afraid to tell a Muslim journalist that a core tenet of Islam is both immoral and anti-American.

However, it’s much more likely that Martin knows his base. Democrats and Republicans used to be equal in their support for Israel. That made sense because Israel, like America, is a pluralist liberal democracy. In this, it differs from the Muslim Arabs in Gaza and the West Bank, who are murderously anti-Western, antisemitic, anti-Christian, homophobic, and misogynistic extremists.

However, in just a few short years, there’s been a sea change in the Democrat party. Now, 60% of Democrat voters support the Gazans and West Bankians. That means that they loudly and clearly support a phrase—“globalize the intifada”—that represents an ideology identical to that driving the Nazi party:

Like the Muslims, the Nazis had exterminating the Jews as a central doctrine.

Like the Muslims, the Nazis hated Christianity. Hitler and his inner circle admired the muscularity of paganism and Islam, and recognized Christianity as a challenge to their totalitarian hold on power.

Like the Muslims, who aspire to a worldwide caliphate in which ascendent Muslims preside over non-Muslim slaves and “dhimmis” (second-class citizens), the Nazis dreamed of a global Reich, that would see Nazis control slaves and second-class citizens.

If the DNC is going to make room in its “big tent” for the people who cheer the phrase “globalize the intifada,” it’s high time that it also make room in its tent for the people who chant “Heil Hitler,” given that the two phrases have exactly the same meaning.