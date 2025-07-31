The crucible that has forged a new nation

After the Civil War, a belief among many Americans emerged that the war had been necessary to act as the crucible in which a new and greater nation could be forged. To draw a parallel, maybe in some providential sense, it was necessary for the country once again to experience turmoil on that scale.

Everything we’ve gone through, including the Mueller investigation, the impeachments, the COVID hysteria, the stolen election, the media censorship, the runaway inflation, the political persecution and the assassination attempts, may not have been senseless. Maybe it was a necessary prelude to forge the national resolve that is so manifest in the actions of the second Trump administration.

Maybe it was America coming to the edge of the abyss and being delivered from it.

I thought about all this yesterday after EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the EPA was beginning the process of rescinding the Endangerment Finding. The Endangerment Finding is a regulatory action from the Obama-era declaring CO2 to be a danger to human health and welfare. It was the basis for subsequent EPA regulations to force the closure of all fossil fuel power plants, and to raise vehicle emission standards to the point where the internal combustion engine would be banned. It was the moral pillar upon which climate fanatics were going to force their idea of a net zero future upon America. With the rescission process now rolling, their vision for the future is gone.

I feel a relief, much as a Russian citizen must have felt when the decrepit Soviet edifice collapsed. Climate catastrophism is a perversion of science and a destructive societal force. The day is long gone when politicians of all stripes would tip-toe around trying not to upset the feelings of mentally ill people who harbored the idea that the world is going to end in ten years because of CO2. Trump and his administration have been unambiguous about ending this madness. I now see a stronger, more confident America emerging at home and on the world stage.

God bless the U.S.A.

