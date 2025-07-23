That’s what you get when you invite Hunter Biden

What was Andrew Gallagher of Channel 5 thinking when he invited Hunter Biden to his program? Maybe he thought that the most worthless man in the U.S. would have something worthwhile to say. Or maybe he thought that he’d break a new story about the autopen scandal. Or maybe the person responsible for booking guests needs to pursue a different career.

I agree with Mark Penn here:

“My stomach churns At seeing a foul-mouthed Hunter Biden attack the world. He is out of jail only because DaD pardoned him after he carried out a $20 million shakedown of shady foreign interests with the consent and participation of Joe Biden. And he paid no taxes ion it. This was followed by fake painting sales. His laptop was 100 per cent real and what it revealed was horrific on all counts. From living with his dead brother’s wife to fueling endless cocaine binges to abusing the trust of his dad’s office, no one should pay him an iota of attention.”

Many stomachs are churning. Many heads are being scratched as well.

Hunter Biden doesn’t get it. The best he can do is go mute and spend some time with his father, whom we hear is battling cancer. We wish the former President well and regret that his son is a selfish idiot with nothing to say.

I ask again. Who thought that booking Hunter was a good idea? Someone did, and that’s hard to believe.

Go away, Hunter, and try painting something new.

