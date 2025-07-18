Thank you, Senator Fetterman!

In Philadelphia, the heretofore “City of Brotherly Love,” Philadelphian officials have slashed their concern for their Jewish inhabitants. As IIhan Omar so glibly stated, “something happened.” She was snarkily referring to September 11, but it covers her attitude of other tragic events.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and Gazan civilians, many previously posing as Israelis’ friends, stormed the southern part of Israel; raped, burned alive, and cut off body parts of thousands of Israelis; photographed the carnage; and bragged of their evil to the world.

They also kidnapped hundreds of Israelis, many of whom were killed in captivity, with subsequent heartrending, lopsided hostage releases, but with another approximately fifty still being held hostage almost two years later.

A rational, humane world would have immediately given aid and emotional support to the beleaguered Israeli nation. Shockingly, that did not happen. On United States college campuses, on major U.S. city streets, and in one of the two major U.S. political parties, empathy from many went mainly to the butchers.

Democrat party representative Ilhan Omar, and her band of Jew-haters, such as Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and others in the Democrat party, scorned American and Israeli Jews while siding with the protesters.

One politician, however, Democrat Senator John Fetterman, has bravely, fiercely, and without wavering one iota come to the Jewish people’s defense. By doing so, he and his family have endured almost two years of attacks and abuse.

Right after the attacks on Israelis on October 7, 2023, Senator Fetterman put up photos in his D.C. office of every person kidnapped.

Not only is Fetterman brave; he is effective and hilarious. When brutes surrounded his family home and protested his support of Israel, Fetterman did not waver. Instead, he hoisted himself up on his roof and waived the Israeli flag — a true-life Fiddler on the Roof!

No, Fetterman is not Jewish: But he has guts of steel and a heart of gold.

In recognition and acknowledgement of his bravery and endless appreciation, ZOA (Zionist Organization of America) Philadelphia Chapter honored Senator Fetterman with its Defender of Israel Award at its annual fundraising gala in September 2024.* In response, Fetterman notated the award with a beautiful acceptance speech, with pictures of himself and the award that were played that night.

While Fetterman has repeatedly stated that he will not switch parties, the Democrats are thinking of primarying him in his next senatorial election. This is a major switch from the days when they celebrated his recovery from health issues and his fondness for hoodies and casual attire.

It is interesting to note that Senator Fetterman has uniquely stated that he is a senator for all Pennsylvanians and is collaborating with Pennsylvania’s other senator, a Republican.

Regardless of political parties, these are the ethics all politicians should aspire to follow — in other words, being a “mensch.”

*Lynne Lechter is the co-president of ZOA, Philadelphia Chapter.