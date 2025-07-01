TDS finally got Democrats

Like something bad in the air, it looks like TDS finally destroyed the Democrats. They spent ten years obsessed with Trump, and now he is in the White House and they’re out in the wilderness. Yes, the Democrats are a mess, and they can blame themselves and little else. Check this from Sasha Stone:

Zohran Mamdani’s primary win marks the end of the Democratic Party as we once knew it. Maybe they realize it, probably they don’t, but it makes no difference. The truth is, it was already dead. They spent ten years going to war on Trump while also using him to scare their voters to the polls, with their endless crisis.

Yes, they tried to draw from the Trump well too much, and even their friends in the media are looking for work.

Where is Jorge Ramos? He is confused. He told us for a decade that Trump is a “racista,” but Hispanics helped him to win.

Where is Chuck Todd? Jim Acosta? I wouldn’t be surprised if Jake Tapper joins their club of whatever, longing for the old days.

We warned Democrats that they needed something more than hating Trump. They didn’t listen and now a communist is their candidate in New York—and let’s not even talk about the mess in Chicago and Los Angeles.

I recall someone said that an obsession is dangerous. Yes, check out Democrats because they’re Exhibit A of dangerous obsessions.

