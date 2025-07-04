Sweet talking guy, talking sweet kinda lies

The beautiful bill will be signed tomorrow. We can give President Trump and Speaker Johnson a lot of credit here. They worked the phones, as they say. The Speaker kept the vote open so that representatives could come around. It was a good effort by both men. Well done.

The other part of the credit goes to the one and only Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. As a teenage girl would say "he is cute." Yes, Hakeem can charm you and speak forever. Wonder how many reluctant GOP representatives flipped after hearing the speech that never ends.

Here it is:

"The first part of Jeffries' speech saw him read from a binder that he said contained accounts of people who could lose their Medicaid coverage under the GOP bill, taken from residents of states with Republican lawmakers. "This Congress is on the verge of ripping food out of the mouths of children, veterans and seniors as a result of this one big ugly bill in order to reward billionaires with massive tax breaks and exploding the debt in the process," he said at one point. Jeffries called it "one big, ugly bill" that "our Republican colleagues are trying to jam down the throats of the American people will undermine their quality of life." The budget reconciliation process, which Republicans are using to pass the bill, is a mechanism that allows the party in power to completely sideline the minority in most cases. That means Jeffries nor his caucus have no real power to stop the bill from moving forward, making delay tactics their only tangible form of opposition right now.

Well, he may still talking somewhere. It's hard to shut a man down specially when he is so full of himself. It's the process, as someone said on TV last night.

In the end, it passed. Like some GOP members, and friends at AT, I am concerned about the public spending. However, we are down to two options. The Democrats want to raise taxes on the rich and make all our problems go away. Trump wants to grow the economy and expand the tax base that way.

So I'll take Trump route for now, assuming that Hakeem stops talking in time.

Image: Gage Skidmore