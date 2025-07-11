Spelling-challenged National Education Association targets Trump administration

I seem to have become inured to writing controversial posts. This may be yet another one of them. But perhaps not with the bulk of American Thinker readers.

The mainstream media isn’t the only “enemy of the people.”

The National Education Association, or NEA, has joined the legacy media in its utter and total contempt for we the people. The NEA is, indeed, just another brick in the wall, just another “enemy of the people.”

To wit: according to Blaze Media:

Thousands of teachers gathered in Portland, Oregon, July 3-6 for the annual convention of the National Education Association.

The piece noted that Becky Pringle, the richly compensated Democratic NEA president:

made abundantly clear in her keynote address on July 3 that America's largest teachers' union is little more than a radical political entity. She indicated that now, more than ever, the union seeks to undermine the American people's democratically elected president, his government, and those state governments that would dare depoliticize the classroom, spare children from leftist propaganda, dismantle DEI, and uphold parental rights.

The article also noted that the

NEA resolutions passed at the convention were apparently kept private this year

but that

Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Culture Project and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, obtained a copy.

DeAngelis told Blaze News that the resolutions, referred to as business items, appear to be “a declaration of war on the Trump administration.”

Imagine that.

The nation’s largest teachers’ union actively, if figuratively, declaring war on the duly elected president — and by extension all those who voted for him. I guess that shouldn’t be too surprising, given that it has already targeted students.

Several ‘business items’ were adopted at the convention, one of which, according to documents provided to Blaze News by DeAngelis, commits the union to using

existing media channels to oppose any move to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as an illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interest of the billionaires.

Just who is being “anti-democratic” here?

And get this: another business item allegedly adopted at the convention compels the NEA to defend against Trump's supposed embrace of fascism, yet some of the NEA’s own materials spell the word fascism as “facism.” The people in charge of indoctrinating educating our kids can’t even correctly spell the words that make up their lies.

3/ They even pledged to fight Trump’s “embrace of facism [sic]” in official NEA materials.



Yes, they misspelled fascism—in a resolution by school teachers about education.



This is straight out of @TheBabylonBee. pic.twitter.com/z4OA15mg13 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 10, 2025

The NEA is a subversive organization, whose main aim appears to be turning American students against their government, President Trump, Republicans, conservatives, those who would Make America Great Again, Christians, law enforcement, and American history and traditional values.

As DeAngelis noted, the union seeks "to control the minds of other people's children" and "churn out more Democrat foot soldiers to push their progressive worldview on the rest of the country."

Judging by college campuses-- and the likes of AOC, Jasmine Crockett, David Hogg, and Zohran Mamdani—they are succeeding in their mission.

It is no exaggeration to state that the NEA is a clear and present danger to the United States of America.

It is an existential threat.

And it has now joined the mainstream media as an enemy of the republic … and the people.

The “long march through the institutions” is a slogan coined by socialist student activist Rudi Dutschke circa 1967 to describe the strategy to create radical change in government by becoming part of it. The phrase "long march" is a reference to the physical Long March of the Chinese communist army during the Chinese Civil War (1934-1935).

Dutschke’s goal was to subvert capitalism and compel Western culture to redefine -- i.e., destroy -- itself from within. (See also: “fundamentally transforming.”) The radicals have effectively captured the mainstream media, education establishment, and other significant institutions — and may soon capture New York City, in the form of Marxist Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License