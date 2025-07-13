Soros machine hands Mamdani millions for his socialist quest for control of New York City

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry has uncovered an interesting fact about leftist mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani:

BREAKING: Alex Soros has funneled $24 mil to the NYC mayoral campaign of Muslim Zohran Mamdani thru his fundraising arm Working Families,which means Soros' wife HUMA ABEDIN,whose parents are Muslim Brotherhood, "will control the mayor of NY," a lawyer investigating Abedin told me — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 12, 2025

The New York Post reported something similar:

Socialist Zohran Mamdani has declared billionaires shouldn’t exist, but it’s unlikely he’d be the front-runner to become the Big Apple’s next mayor if it wasn’t for one — far-left kingmaker George Soros, financial records reviewed by The Post show. ... ... in less than a decade, Soros’ ultra-woke grant-making network Open Society Foundation has indirectly funneled a combined $37 million to the Working Families Party and at least other nine left-wing groups whose endorsements and get-out-the-vote groundwork played a pivotal role in helping Mamdani upset ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, the foundation’s records show.

So this freak is no maverick. He's not a fresh face, an independent voice, a new political concept. He's a creature of the tired old Soros project, a pawn, a foot soldier in the great Soros quest to dismantle rule of law and create chaos, just as the Soros catspaws have done in virtually all blue cities where Soros-backed district attorneys no longer prosecute crime, and in blue states where Soros-backed secretaries of states preside over elections filled with fraud and long, long delays in counting.

Now the Soros plan is to take mayoralties, the better to finish off cities in ways district attorneys and secretaries of state cannot.

Yet they present this boob as an independent. He's a puppet on some strings.

The New York Post notes the irony of Soros backing a candidate who professes to want no billionaires to exist. But billionaires can always escape the consequences of such demagogues, free as they are to park and move money around the globe. It's always the little guy who takes the consequences of this doggerel against 'the rich' as any Venezuelan can tell you. Under communist regimes, the billionaires exist just fine -- as the nomenklatura ruling the government or else the rootless globalist class of the Klaus Schwab variety.

Sperry notes the additional detail that Huma Abedin, who must be viewing control of the New York City mayor's office with irony given that she almost had it when she was married to Anthony Weiner, and now sees it within reach again, has ties to Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, as does Mamdani himself. That's an ugly twist, if not the center of the plot.

In addition, Fox News notes that 70% of Mamdani's support comes from not just Soros, but the Hollywood elites, the Silicon Valley elite and other usual suspects well outside the purview of New York City.

It's a grotesque picture. What indeed is the real agenda here, other than complete and total power of the kind the Soviets could only dream of?

One can only hope that as news like this gets out, the New York public isn't going to fall for it. Chicago did, Los Angeles did -- but is New York a little smarter?

Time will tell, but obviously, some loathed moneybags are propping this ignorant socialist clown upward. In San Diego, news of a woke district attorney candidate's involvement with Soros did sink such a candidacy. Forewarned is forearmed.

One can only hope that this sunlight will see the same response from New York's voters.