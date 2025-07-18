Some things the media chooses not to tell the public because it just doesn’t fit the agenda

The most watched evening news program is David Muir on ABC. I watch it every night I am home, and I am appalled at what they choose not to report while they continually seek to destroy President Trump in the minds of the public.

I don’t see all of the reports, but here are some of the things that Muir’s program seemingly avoided entirely:

1. An investigation into the Obama administration, especially the lies of John Brennan and James Comey, revealed how far they went to destroy Trump, yet the media acts like the Justice Department and intelligence agencies were independent and infallible under Obama and Biden:

A new CIA assessment was released on Wednesday that shows how far the Obama administration went to stand up the Russian collusion hoax. John Ratcliffe announced that ‘all the world will finally see the truth’ before name-dropping James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey as those primarily implicated in the scheme. All three men took ‘unusual’ direct roles in shaping the now-infamous ICA that was released during the presidential transition following the 2016 election. It was that report that would form the building block of the Russian collusion narrative and eventually lead to a special counsel investigation.

This is just the tip of the iceberg from the media who chose to report endlessly on the Russian collusion hoax and continually lied about the Hunter Biden laptop while covering up for Biden’s deteriorating brain.

2. Hollywood and the media used to yammer on about how bad the situation was in the Congo, but they absolutely ignored the fact that Trump and Rubio negotiated a peace deal between Rwanda and the Congo after thirty years of war and death. These foreign leaders came to the White House to sign the deal, and somehow this isn’t big enough news. Imagine the coverage if Biden or Obama had achieved the deal.

Trump was also very successful in achieving the Abraham peace accords, with the help of his son-in-law, in his first term. He has also been very successful getting NATO to spend more to defend themselves. Of course, the media continues to pretend that Trump is an isolationist who doesn’t care about impoverished foreigners. They also act like getting rid of career swamp creatures at the State Department is very dangerous because Trump and his people don’t know what they are doing.

3. There are hearings in Congress looking into the massive scandal of the autopen, but Biden administration officials are refusing to answer questions. There were clearly many people, other than Biden, running the government the last four years, and ABC and most of the media choose not to cover the major scandal. When you have unknown people running the government that is the threat to our survival as a great Republic, not Trump, but that doesn’t fit the agenda.

4. There are no children currently being separated from their parents at the border, the cartels are not getting rich, terrorists and gang members are not coming across, 300,000 children are not being lost, trafficked, and abused, and the media chooses not to cover the great results. Instead they choose to attack Trump and ICE.

5. Adam Schiff was a media hero when he was spreading endless lies about Russian collusion to destroy and impeach Trump, but there is no coverage about the news that he continually claimed that Maryland was his principal residence to save himself money on his mortgages. That is fraud. Trump did not commit fraud in New York when he valued his properties and footnoted that banks should do independent reviews.

6. On Wednesday, the producer price index showed no inflation, and ABC didn’t cover it.

7. On Thursday, import prices showed a year-to-year decline, and ABC didn’t cover it, as they continually try to scare the public about the tariffs and inflation.

8. On Thursday, the market was hitting new highs, and ABC didn’t cover it.

9. The media spread a story about the supposed ICE kidnapping, but didn’t follow through with coverage when it turned out to be fake as she had staged it herself.

Instead of covering the above stories, the media is now spending a lot of time covering Epstein, who they had no interest in throughout the Obama and Biden years. In fact, ABC buried a very detailed story about Epstein while they were campaigning for Hillary. They never cared about all the women Bill abused, and whom Bill and Hillary sought to destroy as they quested for power. The media and other Democrats clearly don’t care about Epstein today, other than their desire to destroy Trump.

It is appalling the lengths most of the media go to in order to hide truthful information from the public as they continually campaign to destroy Republicans and elect Democrats, while endlessly complaining about interference in elections.