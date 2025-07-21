So will the mainstream media give up their Pulitzer prizes for all their Russiagate 'reporting'?

Amid all the revelations about the plottings of deep-staters like John Brennan and James Clapper in the Russiagate scandal, the unindicted co-conspirators remains largely off the hook.

That's the mainstream media, which gladly carried water for Brennan's, Clapper's and even President Obama's ginned-up news that Trump was a Russian agent.

Recall that a lot of them were well-rewarded for their phony news, which served the Obama administration well.

The Pulitzer Prize was dished out like participation trophies to these Democrat lapdog journalists for their subservience in the Russia hoax. Will they be returning them?



Maggie Haberman

Jo Becker

Matt Apuzzo

Mark Mazetti

Rosalind Helderman

Tom Hamburger

Ellen Nakashima

Adam… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 20, 2025

Many, if not all, were absolutely entwined with the Obama administration, doing all they could do, including smearing innocent people, to advance its agenda and merit its approval:

In 2017, the Obama people placed a false story about me and Pres Trump’s NSA Gen Flynn as part of their attempted coup against the President.

The Wall Street Journal published a lie concocted by Halper (CIA) and Steele (MI6) that I was a Russian spy who recruited Flynn. https://t.co/ug3Ke6R2wp — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) July 18, 2025

Look at that hug.

Others were obedient slaves to smarmy Obama "mind meld" and Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, who, if I recall correctly, was a member of Ezra Klein's JournoList, a secret coordination between the White House and the media to arrange talking points. In any case, his name has popped up:

This man organised the spying and the smearing in the media for Obama. 👇 pic.twitter.com/aEPsgMIZoi — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) January 24, 2020

Time and again, they get caught failing to report actual news:

The woman on the right is Ghislaine Maxwell. She trafficked children for Jeffrey Epstein. The woman on the left owns your magazine. https://t.co/rNWc7gcnj4 pic.twitter.com/dl7V7E6km7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 20, 2025

Or ignoring it. In this Russiagate case, they're still at it:

NEW: ABC News' "This Week" completely blacked out the Russiagate docs story, while CBS News' "Face the Nation" mentioned it only to defend what Obama's spooks did and to bring on a Democrat to bash Tulsi Gabbard. (NBC News' "Meet the Press" was preempted by the golf tournament.) — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

Nervously ignoring it:

Because the investigators are watching co-conspirators' every step.

This is very serious. https://t.co/YmXc6gLnfZ — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) July 21, 2025

Journalism? There is no journalism. There's just fake news. And they're nothing but propagandists for this leftist state that tried to take out a democratically elected president.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License