July 21, 2025

So will the mainstream media give up their Pulitzer prizes for all their Russiagate 'reporting'?

By Monica Showalter

Amid all the revelations about the plottings of deep-staters like John Brennan and James Clapper in the Russiagate scandal, the unindicted co-conspirators remains largely off the hook.

That's the mainstream media, which gladly carried water for Brennan's, Clapper's and even President Obama's ginned-up news that Trump was a Russian agent.

Recall that a lot of them were well-rewarded for their phony news, which served the Obama administration well.

Many, if not all, were absolutely entwined with the Obama administration, doing all they could do, including smearing innocent people, to advance its agenda and merit its approval:

Look at that hug.

Others were obedient slaves to smarmy Obama "mind meld" and Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, who, if I recall correctly, was a member of Ezra Klein's JournoList, a secret coordination between the White House and the media to arrange talking points. In any case, his name has popped up:

Time and again, they get caught failing to report actual news:

Or ignoring it. In this Russiagate case, they're still at it:

Nervously ignoring it:

Journalism? There is no journalism. There's just fake news. And they're nothing but propagandists for this leftist state that tried to take out a democratically elected president.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

