So now it's a Muslim Marxist to lead New York: A requiem

New York has fallen.

At the very least, New York City has collapsed.

If Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should someday soon be kicked out of Persia, it is possible he could come to New York, where he would likely be elected mayor.

The sequence of NYC mayors is astounding.

From Guliani to Bloomberg to de Blasio to Adams.

And perhaps soon to Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Marxist who has previously indicated his desire to “globalize the intifada.” (Mamdani defeated three-term ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the June 24th mayoral primary.)

How to make a sh*thole city in four easy steps!

The Chief of Police for the NYPD has already stated that, should Mamdani be elected, his pro-crime anti-cop policies would cause mass exodus from the city’s police force. The resultant effect would be catastrophic.

The Big Apple, not so long ago, was one of the safest big cities in the world. Now it is rotten to its core. “My kind of town,” “The city that never sleeps,” etc., is now no place for “infidels.” And a city that ever weeps. A sanctuary city for criminals. An asylum for the insane and outlandish.

When I set out writing this article, I did not intend to reference a musical piece. However, after reading that, should Mamdani win the general election, New York might well surrender its status as the financial hub of the U.S. to Miami, I had to include a few lines from the Billy Joel song, “Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)”

I've seen the lights go out on Broadway

I saw the ruins at my feet

You can see it coming in so many ways. The Empire City is no more. And, from a future perspective:

You know those lights were bright on Broadway

That was so many years ago

Before we all lived here in Florida

Before the Mafia took over Mexico

There are not many who remember

They say a handful still survive

To tell the world about

The way the lights went out

And keep the memory alive

I fear Billy was just off by about a decade.

What’s next for Gotham City? Today’s fun—if tragic—fact: the term “Gotham” was borrowed from the English village of “Gotham,” known for its “simple-minded fools.”

If the shoe fits.

Image: Official portrait // government work