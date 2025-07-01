So many leftist failures, I can hardly keep track

It’s been more than a month since I posted anything. We were away for two weeks, but then so much has happened that it’s hard to keep up and form a serious essay before a new development. A few things stand out from the view of a month, and these thoughts coalesce around a leftist protest against the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

What are these people protesting, a peace treaty? A safe and successful deployment of force that only America has? A willingness to do more than nothing? It seems, for this crowd, as well as much of the UN and the EU, that doing anything more than nothing is to negatively disturb a delicate balance. The possibility of something bad completely drowns the effort to do anything good, the story of the impotent West for decades now. What kind of balance are you defending here, the right of Hamas or Hezbollah to periodically lob rockets at Israeli civilians? Is it your willingness to watch Iran enrich enough uranium to make an atomic weapon?

3– 5% U235 is needed to make a reactor, and 20% to make a research reactor, where a faster production of electrons makes experiments run faster. Anything beyond that is for a weapon. There is no other purpose. 90–95% is needed for “weapons grade uranium”. Iran was at 83% enrichment when we attacked. Were you waiting for Iran to explode a bomb over Tel Aviv?

What is something bad that has come from the 12-day war? Hamas and Hezbollah are effectively neutralized, the EU, Gulf nations, even the American press, have all thanked and/or congratulated Donald Trump. We have renewed world standing. It’s fantastic, the best day in the Middle East in decades.

Even as the U.S. was acting overseas, the Supreme Court was acting nationally, and like the 12-day war, liberals were on the losing end of every case. Parents can pull their children from reading books with explicit discussion of homosexual bedroom behavior. Church-run charities really are tax-exempt, unlike what Wisconsin tried to claim. Nationwide injunctions can no longer be made from local or district federal courts. Tennessee’s ban on “gender-affirming care” for minors is legal. Anti-white discrimination is a real thing.

How is it possible for one group to be wrong so consistently? Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. Leftists are so demented, not only are they out of touch with U.S. voters but with international values as well. The lawfare waged by Democrats for the last seven years is failing, not because the nation is so conservative but because their tactics are simply unconstitutional. Leftists have done all they can to force upon America a genderless, godless society where everyone is equal regardless of education, achievement, or work, where the past is to be grieved rather than celebrated, and where anything said about a gay, trans, black, or female person is immediately racist, sexist, or homophobic. Debate is silenced by the hecklers’ veto in a desperate attempt at conformity.

And if that doesn’t work there are always “mostly peaceful protests.” Do you have any more euphemisms left to prevent saying “riot”? I’ve lived through both. Peaceful protests involve chanting, signs, marches, and in these latter days, permits. Riots involve burning buildings and cars, looting, fights, police, and tear gas. You go take a look, then tell me which one it is.

It does not seem to occur to leftists or Democrats that the results of their total control of certain cities has produced horrible results. Detroit once had the nickname of The Paris of the Midwest. Not for a while now, however. San Francisco, once a tourist magnet and home to so many delights—Chinatown, the waterfront, Alcatraz, Ghirardelli, dim sum—is now a place where people s**t on the streets so much there is an app for your phone to report and avoid it. Drug addicts are high in public in Seattle, LA, and Chicago. Parks are where the homeless sleep. Tent cities obstruct streets and are a haven for vermin and disease. Schools are a ruin, costs are high, dropout rates are high, and reading scores are low. There is no one to blame here but yourselves. You own this mess but can’t seem to embrace the policies necessary to fix it.

Like him or hate him, Trump has succeeded in asserting American strength and restoring some sense of public order and values at home. If that’s conservatism then I’ll take some more. Even our rabid, distortionist, leftist press has been asking rational questions and making at least a try at balanced reporting. Of course, Karoline Leavitt riding hard on them has prevented the worst of the abuse, but even when speaking directly to Trump there is no Jim Acosta to be a constant harpy.

Perhaps the nightmare of DEI, unnecessary closures, street disorder, and international flaccidity is coming to a close. Maybe…even a wretched candidate like George McGovern got 37% of the 1972 vote, proving that 1/3 of America will vote left even when the candidate is manifestly unsuitable. For that matter, America also voted Joe Biden into office in 2020. These people will never change, but perhaps there is hope for the rest, to walk away from insanity and come to some consensus with the rest of America.

Image: MemeGenerator.