Sen. Alex Padilla proposes a law to force ICE agents to unmask and provide their names to illegals

Alex Padilla, the appointed senator of California, has appointed himself also the senator of illegal aliens.

It figures. His political home base in the San Fernando Valley is filled with illegals, and by some reports, he too is the son of illegals.

So after his disgusting stunt in Los Angeles earlier this month, screaming and lunging towards the podium where Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem was speaking, wearing a big heavy jacket that could have concealed a weapon, and not wearing his Senate identification pin, he's introduced a law to force ICE agents on illegal alien roundups to wear name tags with no masks.

According to his own website:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced new legislation to require immigration enforcement officers to display clearly visible identification during public-facing enforcement actions. The Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement (VISIBLE) Act of 2025 would strengthen oversight, transparency, and accountability for the Trump Administration’s indiscriminate and alarming immigration enforcement tactics that have terrorized communities across California and the nation.

On paper, the Spartacus-Jose act sounds so reasonable:

Accountability starts with transparency. If you’re being detained, you should know by who.



That's why I introduced the VISIBLE Act—legislation that will require ICE agents to remove masks and clearly display identification while carrying out enforcement actions.

In other words, suddenly, he's concerned about unchecked government power exercised against foreign nationals, something that never bothered him when Democrats held -- and acted with -- unchecked power and used it against Americans.

But Alex, see, is a patriot.

I love this country and believe its values are worth fighting for.



In a democracy, no one should have to guess if they’re being handcuffed by real law enforcement or armed imposters.



My bill defends against unchecked power and unconstitutional overreach.



If all state and… https://t.co/mpTnrv7XIN — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) July 9, 2025

But he's not even trying to hide that it's illegals he represents:

Exigir que los agentes de ICE se identifiquen claramente es más seguro para TODOS.



Exigir que los agentes de ICE se identifiquen claramente es más seguro para TODOS.

Mi factura con @CoryBooker es pura cuestión de sentido común.

What's wrong with this bill?

Well, it seems that antifa has decided to doxx a lot of agents, and that's the old news. Now they've got databases full of ICE agents' names, home addresses and information on their families.

What's more, in Texas and California, antifa foot soldiers and probably cartels have declared all out war against them, with sophisticated military surveillance instruments and communications. They employ artificial intelligence to identify faces. Yesterday, one of them fired a rifle at an ICE agent on enforcement operations in California.

The news reports say it is antifa which is at war with ICE, but I suspect it's the cartels, which make billions in illegal immigrant smuggling, who are calling the shots.

Their warfare against ICE includes terror and blackmail against innocents, this has been their modus operandi for decades in Latin America and for that reason, the agents' identities (and faces) have to remain anonymous. They fight very dirty,

It has precedent. When Pablo Ecobar declared his "plata o plomo" policy on judges in Colombia -- silver or lead -- judges had to become hooded and anonymous or they wouldn't be alive. We saw it in Peru, too, with the Marxist Shining Path guerrillas' reign of terror, and we saw it in Italy during the Red Brigades terrorist/kidnapping years.

The same is now happening here, so anyone who claiming the law enforcement process just needs more transparency, on behalf of illegally present foreign nationals, all to prevent "abuses" is obviously acting in the interests, wittingly or unwittingly, of the human-smuggling cartels.

Padilla is just dumb enough to be an unwitting dupe for them, but who knows what the real agenda is -- all we know for sure is that cartels benefit and this is not what Padilla says it is.

