San Diego cops see a curiously crime-free summer since the ICE raids began -report

Open-borders leftists are constantly claiming illegal immigrants commit disproportionately less crime than their numbers would indicate.

But an anonymous source inside the San Diego Police Department tells Amy Reichert that he's seeing something different:

A source inside SDPD says crime is unusually low this summer thanks to @EROSanDiego arresting career criminals who thought California’s sanctuary laws would protect them. Now ICE is tracking them down even though @GavinNewsom and Mayor @ToddGloria still shield them. https://t.co/gP88FShvqh — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) July 28, 2025

EROSan Diego is ICE, and a glimpse at the ICEBlock app, over the past week on my cell phone suggested a lot of sweeping out of foreign riffraff around town. Some days, there have been eight or nine reports of ICE activity just in my immediate vicinity.

As a result, the cops have fewer calls, less overtime and and islands of calm where there once was criminality and disorder -- organized thieves, rapists, burglars and cartel criminals fighting one another the likes of which this border city has never seen before.

Not too long ago, I was hearing about cartel gun battles and assassination hits deep within the city of San Diego. This, as leftists insisted crime was down and illegals who have already broken into the country unlawfully wouldn't dream of commiting crime, citing meaningless statistics, given that crime is no longer enforced.

And it makes sense. Millions of dollars for alien smuggling is on the line, so the cartels have been importing their wars north to stake out turf and eliminate rivals. But since ICE raids began in San Diego -- I have not read of any lately.

ICE San Diego notes that it has picked up people like these:

ICE San Diego arrested Miguel Dominiguez, 19, a Mexican national with a conviction for alien smuggling. Dominguez is in ICE custody pending removal. pic.twitter.com/LGhWisOFEw — ICE San Diego (@EROSanDiego) July 28, 2025

ICE San Diego arrested Rigoberto Sanchez, 26, a citizen of El Salvador with a lengthy criminal record- including grand theft, vehicle theft & firearm possession and is a documented member of the violent Maravilla- Salvatrucha gang. He will remain in ICE custody. pic.twitter.com/kUMs0HOGzA — ICE San Diego (@EROSanDiego) July 27, 2025

ICE San Diego arrested Francisco Valencia, 35, a Mexican national with a heinous criminal record that includes lewd acts with a minor and DUI. Valencia remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. ICE is committed to protecting our communities and our children. pic.twitter.com/lQDvZdFW35 — ICE San Diego (@EROSanDiego) July 26, 2025

So much for the claims that the illegal alien community wouldn't dream of committing crimes against Big Gringo. Actually, it's far more likely that criminals (of which Latin America has many) have entered the U.S. under Biden's open borders policies. When would they get another chance to get into the states, given that criminals are normally screened out in legal processes? It makes sense that ICE raids would rid this country of a lot of foreign career criminals.

All this, as open-borders advocates such as Sen. Alex Padilla of California falsely claim ICE is just arresting people off the street, solely based on skin color:

Trump has gone too far.



When a father of three U.S. Marines is beaten and detained.



When U.S. citizens are arrested for no other offense than the color of their skin.



When a farmworker falls to his death during an ICE raid. It’s gone too far.



There’s a better path forward.… pic.twitter.com/fGzC92VBHP — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) July 28, 2025

What is he talking about?

ICE is making the streets safe at long last. The criminals are getting scooped up and sent home. It's what the cops are seeing and actually, probably a lot of the public.

The Blaze even noted the unintentional irony of the lower crime, disorder, and violence from Padilla himself:

LOL: Democrat Senator Alex Padilla inadvertently makes an advertisement for mass deportations showing safe and less crowded streets in Los Angeles!



Incredible! pic.twitter.com/7VFMRIyYyk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2025

And as I have noted a few weeks ago, Los Angeles is seeing a striking downturn in crimes such as illegal fireworks as well as navigable highway traffic.

ICE is just doing the job people like Padilla and his blue-city allies won't do.

Thanks, ICE.

Image: Screen shot from ICE San Diego, via X.